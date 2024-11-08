Home > Entertainment > Celebrity 'S.W.A.T' Star Shemar Moore's Net Worth is Impressive Even By Hollywood Standards Throughout his years of hard work, Shemar has racked up an estimated net worth of around $22 million. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 8 2024, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Shemar Moore is one of Hollywood's undeniable heartthrobs. Best known for his role as Derek Morgan on the police drama and semi-thriller show Criminal Minds and his role in S.W.A.T., he has become one of Hollywood's hottest.

But success didn't come for Shemar overnight. It has been the result of decades of dedication and hard work, leading the actor and model to a net worth that is impressive, even by Hollywood standards. Here's what we know about Shemar's net worth, and what he's up to these days.



Shemar Moore's net worth shows decades of dedication to his craft.

Shemar was born in Oakland, California, on April 20, 1970. His mom was a business consultant, and his dad was a veteran who served time in San Quentin jail when Shemar was a little boy. When he was young, his mother moved them to Denmark for a while, before moving to Bahrain for a few years.

Shemar Moore Actor, Model Net worth: $22 million Shemar Moore is an American actor, best known for his roles on Criminal Minds and The Young and The Restless. Shemar has also modeled, working with DNA Model Management. Birthdate: April 20, 1970 Birth Place: Oakland, Calif. Marriages: 0, but he has been with long-term girlfriend Jesiree Dizon since 2020. Children: Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore

Eventually, she brought the family back to the United States and they settled in Chico, Calif., in 1977 before eventually moving to Palo Alto. Shemar started modeling in college, using his natural good looks to sign a contract with DNA Model Management in New York City.

From then on, he was destined for stardom. Shemar's first television role came in 1994 as a recurring part in The Young and The Restless. Aside from his iconic role in Criminal Minds, Shemar also appears in S.W.A.T. and has also appeared in movies The Brothers and Diary of a Mad Black Woman. From 1999 to 2003, Shemar worked as the host of Soul Train. Throughout his years of hard work, Shemar has racked up an estimated net worth of around $22 million.

Shemar and his girlfriend Jesiree share one child together.

These days, Shemar is focused on his career along with something a little more close to home: his 1-year-old daughter, Frankie. Shemar welcomed daughter Frankie with his long-term girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in early 2023.

In an interview with People, Shemar shared that he was open to the idea of having more children. But for now, he and Jesiree are enjoying what they already have. Jesiree came to the relationship with two children, so between the three children and their dog Tyson, Shemar says, "we got a full house."