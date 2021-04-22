Is It True That 'S.W.A.T.' Star Shemar Moore Has Never Been Married?

Throughout his career, Shemar Moore has had quite a few notable roles, including his breakout role portraying Malcolm Winters on CBS’s soap opera The Young and the Restless. Shemar beat out over 300 men who were also auditioning for the part. After playing on the soap for over a decade, he landed the role of Derek Morgan on the police crime drama Criminal Minds, which he acted on for 11 seasons and left only to star on his own show.

The actor has won quite a few distinguished awards for his roles. Shemar won eight Image Awards while on the Young and the Restless and Criminal Minds, in addition to the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for being an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He was cast in 2017 to play the lead role on S.W.A.T. as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. After serving as a patrolman for six years, he becomes a member of the S.W.A.T. team.

It’s hard to believe that a heartthrob like Shemar has never been married. But is the actor seeing anyone now?

Here's the reason why Shemar Moore is not married.

The actor and model has made women swoon for decades on both the big and small screen, but he is not married and has never been married. The star has been linked to quite a few famous women over the years, however, including Anabelle Acosta, Halle Berry, and Toni Braxton.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Shemar never took the next step in any of his relationships and got married. For all of those wondering why the 51-year-old is not married, it's because of his hectic work schedule. Shemar has openly spoken about loving his career, while also wanting to be a father and spend the rest of his life with a woman.

Source: GETTY IMAGES

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with TVLine, he shared, "I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living. I love it from 'action' to 'cut,' but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it's hard to do with the schedule that we have." Per Entertainment Tonight, in an interview for Watch! magazine, Shemar also said that he wants to settle down. "I want to be a family man. I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with," he said.

He added, "I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life." Shemar reportedly maintains his single status for long periods of time and currently is not in a relationship. Hopefully, he is able to find time in his busy life to find his "partner in crime," get married, and have that family he wants.

Article continues below advertisement