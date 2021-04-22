Is It True That 'S.W.A.T.' Star Shemar Moore Has Never Been Married?By Toni Sutton
Apr. 21 2021, Published 8:47 p.m. ET
Throughout his career, Shemar Moore has had quite a few notable roles, including his breakout role portraying Malcolm Winters on CBS’s soap opera The Young and the Restless. Shemar beat out over 300 men who were also auditioning for the part. After playing on the soap for over a decade, he landed the role of Derek Morgan on the police crime drama Criminal Minds, which he acted on for 11 seasons and left only to star on his own show.
He was cast in 2017 to play the lead role on S.W.A.T. as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. After serving as a patrolman for six years, he becomes a member of the S.W.A.T. team.
The actor has won quite a few distinguished awards for his roles. Shemar won eight Image Awards while on the Young and the Restless and Criminal Minds, in addition to the 2000 Daytime Emmy Award for being an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
It’s hard to believe that a heartthrob like Shemar has never been married. But is the actor seeing anyone now?
Here's the reason why Shemar Moore is not married.
The actor and model has made women swoon for decades on both the big and small screen, but he is not married and has never been married. The star has been linked to quite a few famous women over the years, however, including Anabelle Acosta, Halle Berry, and Toni Braxton.
However, Shemar never took the next step in any of his relationships and got married. For all of those wondering why the 51-year-old is not married, it's because of his hectic work schedule. Shemar has openly spoken about loving his career, while also wanting to be a father and spend the rest of his life with a woman.
In an interview with TVLine, he shared, "I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living. I love it from 'action' to 'cut,' but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it's hard to do with the schedule that we have."
Per Entertainment Tonight, in an interview for Watch! magazine, Shemar also said that he wants to settle down. "I want to be a family man. I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with," he said.
He added, "I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life."
Shemar reportedly maintains his single status for long periods of time and currently is not in a relationship. Hopefully, he is able to find time in his busy life to find his "partner in crime," get married, and have that family he wants.
Shemar Moore's hit show 'S.W.A.T.' has been renewed for Season 5.
Last week, Shemar and his fellow S.W.A.T. cast found out that the cop action drama series has been renewed and will be back on CBS for Season 5. On April 17, Shemar took to social media to let fans know the show's status and to announce that the cast and crew had finished filming the rest of Season 4. He commended S.W.A.T.'s crew for powering through the COVID-19 pandemic to provide viewers with a new season in his Instagram post.
Along with a photo of himself from what appears to be on the set of the show, he wrote, "Ayyyyeee!!! And just like that... It’s a wrap on Season 4. We have the dopest, hardest working crew in the business and truly are a FAMILY!!! We busted our a--es all the way through COVID without shutting down and it took each and every one of us to do it!!!! I have nothing but LOVE for all of you. See you all again soon for SEASON 5.”
We're excited that Shemar and the rest of the cast of S.W.A.T. will be back for another season, and in the meantime, we will be tuning in to watch the rest of Season 4.
S.W.A.T. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.