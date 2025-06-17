An Update on Liv Morgan’s Injury, Plus How Long She Might Be out of the Ring "Great... the greatest female entertainment other then Queen Nia Jax is hurt." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 17 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: WWE;Netflix

During the WWE Monday Night Raw episode that aired on June 16, 2025, Liv Morgan was forced to forfeit her match against Kairi Sane after suffering an injury at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. Not long after the match kicked off, Kairi performed a move that had Liv landing face-first on the ring floor, but it appears as though her shoulder took the worst of it.

Seconds later, Liv was seen grabbing at her arm, clearly signaling that something was wrong. It appears Liv suffered a shoulder injury during her June 16 match. Here’s the latest on her injury, and how long it might keep her out of the ring.

An update on Liv Morgan's WWE injury.

Source: Mega

Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, as confirmed by commentator Michael Cole during the live broadcast. The injury happened after Kairi Sane grabbed Liv’s leg, causing her to fall forward and land hard on her shoulder.

Liv immediately rolled out of Kairi’s grasp and slipped out of the ring, where she dropped to the floor clutching her shoulder. Her facial expression said it all, she was clearly in pain and sat back against the wall, waiting for medical staff to arrive.

Liv Morgan appears to have injured her shoulder, the match has been paused and she's being checked by doctors ringside.



pic.twitter.com/kS7j5Ea7A9 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 17, 2025

Meanwhile, the commentators noted that Liv hasn’t quite seemed like herself lately, possibly due to having “so much on her plate.” As most WWE fans know, being in the ring takes a major toll, both physically and mentally, and the lifestyle requires serious commitment, both on and off camera.

It was a really bad landing. I hope she’s ok — Yan (@YanTheGoat_) June 17, 2025

A doctor later checked on Liv’s condition and confirmed it was a dislocated shoulder. Michael described the takedown itself as “normal,” so it appears the injury was caused by the way Liv landed, not the move itself.

Nasty landing get well soon Liv — Harry_thfc 🏴‍☠️⚽️🏎️🏈 (@Harry_Thfc31) June 17, 2025

This isn’t the first time Liv suffered a dislocated shoulder. Back in 2023, during her match with Rhea Ripley, she ended up with several tears in her shoulder after Rhea attacked her just before the bell rang. At first, Liv didn’t know how bad it actually was.

After getting an MRI, and her doctor recommended surgery since MRIs are only “60 percent accurate,” she revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. So she went through with it, and that’s when she learned the full extent of the dislocation. “So when my surgeon opened up my little shoulder, he was like, well, bicep tear, rotator cuff tear, labrum tear,” Liv shared. “And so I had all these extra tears and rips in my shoulder that we wouldn’t have known about had I not gotten the surgery.”

