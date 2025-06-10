Why Jey Uso Lost His World Heavyweight Championship Title to Gunther "Even though I didn’t want it to happen I had a feeling Jey would lose the title." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 10 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: WWE

The WWE Monday Night RAW episode on June 9, 2025, brought with it a defeat no one was expecting. Just weeks before Night of Champions 2025, which returns on June 28, 2025, and will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, Jey Uso went head-to-head against Gunther, aka "The Ring General."

Article continues below advertisement

In a shocking turn of events, Gunther defeated Jey, claiming his World Heavyweight Champion title. This would mark the second time Gunther held the coveted title, which Jey had for 51 days prior after ironically taking it away from Gunther on April 18, 2025, at WrestleMania 41. So, did Gunther train like crazy to reclaim what was already his, or is there another reason why Jey lost the title? Here are a few theories.

Why did Jey Uso lose his title?

Some believe Jey Uso lost his title because he was injured. Back in mid-May 2025, he was laid out backstage by Bron Breakker and was harmed so badly doctors had to be called. It would appear Jey had recovered enough to return to the ring for WWE Monday Night RAW for the June 9 fight against Gunther, but many fans are convinced he hadn't completely healed.

Article continues below advertisement

This is perhaps one of the reasons why he may have "had to lose clean," according to Redditor @kingky0te. Another user, @whiskerbiscuit2, shared in a Reddit thread, "I’ve thought for a while that Jey is injured and working hurt." While injuries could be the culprit behind why Jey lost his title to Gunther, there are a few other theories floating around.

Article continues below advertisement

Jey Uso may have lost the title so Gunther could compete against Goldberg.

Another theory behind why Jey isn't holding the World Heavyweight Champion title anymore could be because there's a different agenda for Night of Champions 2025. Since Goldberg announced his last WWE match would be in 2025, outlets like Sportskeeda have suggested a solid match for Goldberg would be against Gunther, specifically because they've got some personal issues to work through.

According to the outlet, Goldberg and Gunther got into it at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE after Gunther had some insulting things to say to Goldberg, with his family also present. Thankfully, Triple H got involved and de-escalated the situation, but there's still some bad blood between the two. With Jey now out of the picture, it potentially puts Goldberg and Gunther against each other at the upcoming Night of Champions event.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite losing his title, Jey Uso says he "fought his ass off."

Following the loss of his title, Jey took to the ring to address the crowd, saying he was proud to have his son Jayce with him, even if the night didn’t end in a win. Jayce joined him in the ring, and Jey apologized to both his son and the crowd but made it clear he "fought his ass off." He even had a down-to-earth moment where he reminded the kids in the crowd to say thank you to their parents for bringing them to the show.