What Happened to Sunny From WWE? Inside Tammy Sytch’s Downfall and Where She Is Now Why did Sunny step out of the WWE spotlight? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 21 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Tammy Lynn Sytch, once known as Sunny in WWE, was one of the most recognizable faces of 1990s wrestling. Her charisma and influence helped define the role of women in the industry, earning her a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Over the years, however, she faded from the spotlight — leaving fans to wonder what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the answer to that question leads to a much darker chapter in her life — one that has taken her far from the ring and into a prison cell. How did she end up behind bars? Keep reading as we take a closer look at her downfall.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Sunny from WWE is rooted in a fatal DUI and lengthy prison sentence.

In March 2022, Sunny was involved in a deadly car crash in Ormond Beach, Fla. According to law enforcement reports, she rear-ended a car stopped at a red light, causing the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Per authorities, her blood alcohol level was measured at more than four times the legal limit in the state of Florida.

This incident marked the most serious in a long line of legal troubles for Sunny, who had faced multiple DUI charges in prior years. Her 2022 arrest led to charges of DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended license, and several related counts. In November 2023, she pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 17 and a half years in state prison, followed by eight years of probation. She is currently incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution, and her tentative release date is listed as December 2039.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny has reported serious medical issues while serving her sentence.

While incarcerated, Sunny began to publicly voice concerns about her health. In May 2024, she revealed to TMZ Sports that she was suffering from a serious blood clot in her left leg. Sunny acknowledged that a “precious life” was lost and she needed to pay for what she did. She, however, believed she was still entitled to “halfway decent healthcare” even though she was behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny continued to explain she had a “medical emergency” because of a blood clot in her leg. The prison medical staff, however, refused to see her after keeping her waiting for six hours. She was instructed to put in a “sick call” to request a visit from a nurse. Unfortunately, the nurse had up to two weeks to respond to the request. Sunny went another week before she was seen by a nurse.

Article continues below advertisement

Painting a picture, Sunny said it looked like someone had pumped her leg from her knee to her toes full of air with an air pump. She said her leg was discolored and she couldn’t move her ankle or bend her toes because of the swelling. Because she was diabetic, she feared the issues with her leg could be related. Likewise, she was afraid she might die behind bars because she wasn’t receiving proper medical treatment.