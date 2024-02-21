Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Jey Uso Is a Wrestling King, but Who Is His Queen? Jey Uso is wrestling royalty. His dad is Rikishi. His brothers are Jimmy Uso and Sefa Fatu. He’s related to The Rock. But who is his queen? By Jamie Lerner Feb. 21 2024, Published 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Pinterest

Pro wrestler Jey Uso may have lost the 2024 WWE Intercontinental Championship to Gunther in a major upset, but he may have won a familial alliance to make up for it. Born Joshua Samuel Fatu, Jey comes from wrestling royalty. The Anoa’i family of Samoan professional wrestlers is considered one of the greatest in WWE history, including Jey’s dad, Rikishi, his first cousin once removed, Roman Reigns, and even The Rock. But is Jey married?

While much of the Anoa’i empire has had sporadic relationships, Jey’s relationship with his wife has remained steadfast throughout the years. Despite his new feud with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and his potentially new alliance with his father and first cousins once removed, Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu, Jey’s longest relationship is with his wife, Takecia Travis.

WWE wrestler Jey Uso is married to Takecia Travis, his wife of over nine years.

Jey keeps his personal life relatively private, but throughout his very public persona, fans have been able to figure out bits and bobs about him, such as who he’s married to. In 2015, he married his high school sweetheart, Takecia Travis. The two of them met at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Fla. where Jey played football.

Jey continued his football career at the University of Alabama from 2003 to 2005 as a linebacker, but after the season didn’t go as well as he wanted, he decided to follow in his family’s footsteps and pursue wrestling. Over the years, Takecia stayed by his side as a devoted girlfriend and partner.

Jey Uso and Takecia Travis have two sons together.

In 2014, just before he got married, Jey did a rare interview with Bucks County Courier Times in which he talked about his family life. He revealed that he and Takecia have two sons together, Jaciyah and Jeyce, who are now in their teens. He reflected on growing up with a dad who was a professional wrestler and how that shaped his parenting style.

“It’s hard, especially for my older son because he understands I’m leaving,” Uso told the publication about balancing work and being a father. “But when I get time home, it’s great. I’ll sleep, then we’ll go out for sushi, then see a movie. I’m not gonna lie, I’ll fall asleep during the movie, but we have a great time.”

Jey added, “When I was about a year into wrestling, I called my dad and told him I loved him and I couldn’t believe he did it for 15 years. But you have to find a balance. You have a great family and a great job.”