WWE Brock Lesnar's Wife Sable Might Be the Bigger WWE Legend "She's a solid rock in my life. I can't imagine coming home to someone different," Brock gushed about his wife. By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 13 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images Rena Lesnar and Brock Lesnar at UFC 200

You may not be familiar with Rena Marlette Lesnar, the wife of one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. However, if you remember her as Sable, you'd know Brock Lesnar's wife is much more well-known than her famous husband.

One of the most downloaded Divas (the WWE term for female wrestlers, not ours), Sable was one of the most successful performers of the Attitude Era. Here is everything you need to know about Mrs. Lesnar, including her accomplished wrestling career, and her relationship with Brock.

Source: Getty Images Brock Lesnar and Rena Lesnar at UFC 200

Rena was married twice before meeting Brock Lesnar.

Rena Marlette Lesnar was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 8, 1967. Before entering the wrestling world she modeled for L'Oréal, Pepsi, and Guess. She married her first husband, Wayne Richardson, in 1987. Sadly, he died in a drunk driving incident in 1991. Rena’s second husband, Marc Mero, is what ultimately led her to become Mrs. Lesnar.

Rena made her debut in the WWE in the late '90s as Sable.

When Rena debuted in WWE (then the World Wrestling Federation (WWF)) in 1996 she was primarily a manager to then real-life husband "Wildman" Marc Mero. The duo worked together until he got hurt in 1997. While her husband was recuperating, Rena began expanding her role from manager to in-ring performer known as Sable and her popularity skyrocketed. By the time Marc returned from injury, Sable was the bigger star. Rena and Mark were married from 1994 until 2004.

Source: YouTube

Sable won her first WWE Women's title in 1998.

Sable won the WWE Women's Title in late 1998 and held it for 175 days. During her run, she became the first WWE female superstar to appear on the cover of Playboy. Her popularity helped usher in the Divas era of WWE. The April 1999 issue of the magazine is one of the magazine’s highest-selling issues. It helps explain why she was put on the cover again just six months later in September 1999. She was on the cover again in March 2004, this time with fellow Diva Torrie Wilson.

Source: Getty Images Torrie Wilson and Sable at the WrestleMania XX press conference

Sable initially left the WWE in July 1999. She filed a $110 million lawsuit against the company, alleging sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. In her time away from WWE she appeared in the film Corky Romano and released an autobiography and a comic book. The lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount and she returned to the WWE in 2003.

Sable and Brock Lesnar began dating during her second WWE run in 2004.

When Brock Lesnar left the company after WrestleMania XX in March 2004, Sable left WWE for good just five months later in August 2004. The two married in 2006 and have two sons, Turk, born June 3, 2009, and Duke, born July 21, 2010. She also has a daughter, Mariah, from her first marriage and Brock has two children, twins Luke and Nicole, with former fiancée, Nicole McClain.

Source: Getty Images Brock Lesnar and Sable in 2011

"She's a solid rock in my life. I can't imagine coming home to someone different," Brock told Sports Illustrated of his wife in 2011. "I don't think another woman would have lasted with me."

What’s Rena doing now?

Though she was omnipresent on WWE programming in the late '90s, Sable is rarely seen these days. She’s not on social media. She was seen at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, after Brock defeated Mark Hunt. She is occasionally mentioned in passing by her husband on WWE programming, but other than that, she is no longer a public figure. A fan photo shared on Twitter in August 2022 is the last time she was tagged on social media.