Brock Lesnar Betrayed Cody Rhodes in Brutal Attack on WWE's #RawAfterMania

For as long as we can remember, no episode of Monday Night Raw has had more excitement surrounding it than the Raw after Wrestlemania. Unfortunately, the April 3 episode did not live up to the fan's expectations, as WWE put together one of the most uninteresting episodes — probably ever.

The only intriguing element of the episode involved Cody Rhodes and his would-be tag team partner, Brock Lesnar. The two were supposed to join forces against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa; however, in an unexpected (or expected) turn of events, The Beast turned heel and betrayed The American Nightmare with a vicious and unprovoked attack. Why did Brock do that? Here's what we know so far.

Why did Brock attack Cody during 'WWE Raw'?

When the time came to compete in the highly anticipated tag-team match, Brock did the unthinkable and turned himself heel. As the ring announcer introduced Cody, the seven-time WWE champion delivered an F-5 to Codelander, surprising the crowd and the Head of the Table himself, Roman Reigns.

Roman and Solo left while Brock continued his brutal assault on Cody with several more F-5s. At the time of writing, it's unknown why Brock attacked Cody, but fans believe Triple H has something to do with it. If you recall, Cody destroyed Triple H's throne in 2019 during an AEW show — is there a chance Triple H is still mad over the infamous moment?

It's a possibility, but we don't think Triple H had anything to do with Brock's heel turn because rumor has it that Vince McMahon is back and making all the creative decisions. According to PWInsider, the 77-year-old disgraced businessman was "personally and heavily involved" with the April 3 episode, ordering "a number of late rewrites" about 15-20 minutes before Raw went live on air.

Regarding these creative changes, sources revealed they did not feel like the type of adjustments that talents and staff had come to expect under Triple H. The outlet noted that major changes to the Raw script continued to be made while the show was on the air, adding that they "came directly from [Vince] McMahon."

The outlet further reported that although the episode began with Triple H on the headsets and running Raw, Vince became "more and more involved as the point person running the show." For most of the episode's taping, Vince was in Gorilla position, "directly overseeing the proceedings."

To no one’s surprise Vince McMahon was personally & heavily involved with tonight’s episode of RAW.



A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.



And there was a huge negative… — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 4, 2023

Of the talents PWInsider spoke with, many stated there was "a huge negative shift in morale" once they realized that things had gone to "exactly where they were" before Triple H took over as WWE's head of creative. One source said the "place felt nuked," with several feeling like Vince would be "overseeing everything again" and leaving the creative to "his whims and sensibilities."