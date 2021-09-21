WWE on Peacock: What You Can and Can’t Watch Live on NBC’s Streaming Service

You may have noticed that even network television is moving to streaming service-based platforms. It seems like every single cable channel has a "Plus" or specially branded application that is just begging for people's recurring monthly charges.

Network broadcasters are offering free (with ads) versions of their apps. NBC's Peacock is one example of that. And WWE fans want to know, can you watch Monday Night RAW live on Peacock?

Can you watch 'Monday Night RAW' live on Peacock?

The WWE's deal with NBC to be featured on Peacock was made official on March 18, 2021. As of now, there are a whopping 76 episodes of the weekly sports entertainment program for folks to stream, completely free of charge on the Comcast-owned application.

But because cable companies and TV service providers aren't really about clarity and ease of use, as they make big bucks off of staggering their content platforms to diversify offerings across a wide breadth of various online and broadcast "homes." While it seems like this strategy stems from a place of consumer hatred, NBC is at least clearly delineating online what types of WWE content fans can expect to watch live on Peacock.

But that also depends on which type of Peacock account a user has signed up for. WWE archived episodes, documentaries, shows, and special programming that have previously aired are all available to wrasslin' fans who fork over $4.99 a month.

An article on Peacock's website clearly defines what type of WWE content you'll get for purchasing the $4.99 package, which amazingly includes every live WWE pay-per-view event. That's right! SummerSlam, Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Halloween Havoc, and the Survivor Series are all yours for a pretty affordable price when you consider what the WWE used to charge for pay-per-view shows.

Peacock has added a “hub” for Extreme Rules to its main WWE page. In addition to including all of the previous Extreme Rules shows, it has bars with highlights and shows of numerous featured Extreme Rules participants. pic.twitter.com/JsmZh4QIqO — Peacockery (@WWEPeacockery) September 17, 2021

If you're a huge pro wrestling fan, that's a pretty sweet deal. Not to mention you'll also get a slew of other NBC-owned properties like Yellowstone, The Office, and Parks and Recreation. Sure you probably won't be in a rush to check out the much-maligned Peacock original, Intelligence, but at least there are plenty of other shows to enjoy on the big bird.

