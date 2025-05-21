Why Does WWE Hall of Famer Kane Hate May 19? He'd beat up anyone who said it in 2006. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 21 2025, 7:34 a.m. ET Source: WWE

The WWE's Attitude Era ushered in a wave of top talent in the organization, and one of the most recognizable names in that mix is Kane. The masked man was somehow a more evil and imposing foil to the Undertaker, and the two big men would often go at it in some legendary matches. While fans may know about the successful political ambitions he's undertaken since exiting the squared circle, what they may not know is that he has disdain for a certain date on the calendar: May 19. Here's why Kane hates this specific day.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Kane hate May 19?

If you were tuning into WWE broadcasts in 2006, then you're probably well aware of the fury that would be unleashed on anyone who'd dare mention this date to Kane. And he wouldn't take size or fortitude into account whilst doing so, either, as evinced by this interaction he had with The Big Show.

To some viewers, this was just Kane being Kane. The wrestler was always a man of few words, and much of his aura was attributed to the fact that he was an unpredictable force to be reckoned with. Once his theme started blaring in the arena and he entered the ring, surrounded in flames, his presence set a tone.

Article continues below advertisement

He could go from terrifying kids in the audience, to chasing after another pro wrestler in a golf cart after a bout spilled out from the ring and into the backstage area. But for those who wanted to know just why May 19 got under Kane's skin mask, let's travel back to the Monday Night RAW that took place right after Wrestlemania 22, in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

During the event, Kane could be seen walking around backstage, saying the date "May 19" over and over again, along with the phrase "It's happening again." This indicated that this was a persistent problem he'd dealt with.

At the time, Kane and the Big Show's story lines were intertwined, the two big men were tag team partners, and they had just lost their championships to The Spirit Squad, a group of male cheerleaders comprised of five separate pro wrestlers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube | @Hellavator Hit Zone

Big Show and Kane were supposed to rematch against the Spirit Squad, and Kane's meltdown occurred right before they were supposed to go out into the ring and handle business. The Big Show, seeing that his partner was a wreck prior to the match, managed to temporarily talk some sense into Kane.

Article continues below advertisement

At least enough to get him into the match. However, Kane's composure only lasted so long. The Big Red Machine ended up losing his cool in the middle of the bout and he and Big Show were disqualified. During the chaos, Kane began beating the referee and his own partner, the Big Show.

After the outburst, it turned out that Kane's hatred for May 19 was a publicity stunt for the 2006 slasher film he was the lead villain in, See No Evil. It was produced by WWE Films and distributed by Lionsgate and was set to come out on, you guessed it, May 19, 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, the ire he felt towards this date was also made an official part of his character's backstory. As Kane said that May 19 was the date the family who adopted him were "killed in a fire." The film's promotion was extended beyond this storyline over the course of a few weeks as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Whenever May 19 would be brought up, Kane would absolutely lose it and beat up other WWE wrestlers. It even intertwined with another storyline of his, involving an impostor Kane who went around wearing the same clothes as the masked menace.