Here's Why Bayley Didn't Fight for the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 Bayley's night one attack at WrestleMania 41 led to the change in the match. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 21 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET

Not all WWE matches go off without a hitch as planned. So when Bayley was absent for night two of WrestleMania 41, fans weren't totally surprised, even if they were disappointed that she wouldn't be in the running with Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Tag Team Championship. But what happened to Bayley at WrestleMania 41, and why didn't she return for the second night of the yearly event?

She was originally scheduled to fight for the championship with Lyra at her side. But, due to a backstage physical altercation, Bayley was taken out of the running. In fact, her only appearance for the pay-per-view event was in the footage shown of the aftermath of her attack, but it still didn't sit quite right with fans. Some wondered if it was part of the overall plan, while others wondered if Bayley was seriously injured for real at WrestleMania 41.

What happened to Bayley at WrestleMania 41?

During the lead-up segments for night one of WrestleMania 41, Bayley was attacked backstage by unknown assailants. Viewers saw Bayley on-camera after she was hurt, but her attackers were unknown at the time. It makes sense for them to have been her would-be tag team opponents, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. But they were not revealed to be the assailants.

According to Pwinsider Elite, Bayley's attack at WrestleMania 41 was part of the storyline. So no, she wasn't really hurt. But it did mean she was officially out when it came to the fight for the Women's Tag Team Championship. She could get another shot at some point. Or, this is part of a storyline where she finds out who attacked her and goes after them. Either way, because of the planned attack, Bayley's shot at the title didn't pan out for her.

Is Bayley really injured after WrestleMania 41's night one attack?

At a press conference following the two-night WrestleMania event, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, addressed concerns about Bayley and if she would bounce back. "Don't worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine, a true pro," he said.

AEW wrestler Mercedes Moné, who was previously with WWE, posted on X (formerly Twitter) following Bayley's injury at WrestleMania 41. She wrote a series of emojis that seemed to suggest that she wanted Bayley to call her for a spot at AEW. Though no one has confirmed that Bayley is making the jump from WWE to AEW.

After Bayley's presumably scripted attack left her unable to fight with Lyra, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE and stepped in for Bayley. This enabled Becky and Lyra, both women of Irish descent, to fight in the match and win the title together.