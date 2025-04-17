WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Makes Rare Public Comments About His Political Views WWE superstar Roman Reigns has opened up about his political views. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 17 2025, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, Leati Joseph Anoaʻi — better known as Roman Reigns — has spent nearly two decades making his mark in the industry. From day one, the WWE superstar's presence and dominance have been undeniable, and over the years, he's built a legacy filled with historic moments.

These days, though, Roman is stepping outside the ring persona more often, opening up about his personal life — and even his political views. Here’s what to know about Roman Reigns' stance on politics, including his thoughts on President Donald Trump.

Source: Netflix

Roman Reigns recently got real about politics.

In a Vanity Fair report published on April 17, 2025, Roman Reigns opened up about his thoughts on politics in a surprisingly candid way. While discussing his interest in an acting career, he also hinted at the possibility of one day stepping into the political arena.

When the interviewer jokingly suggested he should run for governor of Florida, the four-time WWE Champion smiled and replied, "You never know. You just never know."

He went on to reveal that he's a registered Democrat, though he identifies more as a centrist. Roman then reflected on the 2024 U.S. presidential election, telling the outlet that the choice was "very clear" for him. "One person was giving us information," he said. "One person was answering questions, so it wasn't that hard."

Roman Reigns has voiced support for Donald Trump.

Later in the interview, Roman was asked directly whether he supports President Donald Trump — and he didn't shy away from telling the truth. "I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he's got a vast history and a huge background. He's been in entertainment. He's been in big business, politics," he said.

Roman continued, "At this point, I'm supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we're supposed to be — to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing."

wwe’s PR person watching roman reigns randomly take the “centrist trump supporter” route after a decade of him being pretty much silent about politics pic.twitter.com/xNRiCjOHLc — conner (@winterweather) April 17, 2025

However, he was clear that his support wasn't without reservations. In fact, he specifically criticized Trump's tendency to create conflict and make enemies. "It's like he needs that adversary," he added. "He needs that opposition to bounce off of. He needs that competitive motivation or something. ... To be honest, the world seems to be more like wrestling than any other form of entertainment.

Roman's comments come at an interesting moment, as Trump has recently become a hot topic in the wrestling world again. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque praised Trump in a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast, even calling him a "genius."