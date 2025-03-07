Stephanie McMahon Earned Her Nickname “The Billionaire Princess” — Inside Her Net Worth Stephanie McMahon's choice to follow in her father, Vince McMahon's footsteps has certainly paid off. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 7 2025, 5:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While debates about how real the World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE's record-breaking showdowns can be, what is undoubtedly real is how much money one can make in front of and behind the scenes of the global wrestling company. Throughout his multi-decade career as a professional wrestling promoter, commentator, film producer, and sometimes wrestler, Vince McMahon amassed a fortune of $3.2 billion. Yep, that's a billion with a B!

Although Vince stepped down as WWE's CEO amid multiple sexual assault allegations in 2023, he has ensured his children always have cheese and bacon on their burgers. The businessman's daughter Stephanie McMahon, has succinctly followed in her father's footsteps. Stephanie has been intricately involved with WWE from a young age, evolving from modeling merchandise at 13 to holding significant executive positions within the company Let's take a look at Stephanie's net worth.



What is Stephanie McMahon's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanie's net worth is $250 million. Her net worth reflects her extensive career in WWE both on-screen and behind the scenes. Her wealth is derived from various sources, including her roles as a performer, executive, and shareholder in WWE. Over the years, she has held positions such as Account Executive, Receptionist, Chief Brand Officer and, eventually, Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

Stephanie's love for WWE stretches further than it being a family business. She has reportedly invested millions into the company and has a stake in the company worth $265 million. Stephanie has also shown what she's made of in the ring, landing her first Women's Championship in 2000. However, her time as a wrestler didn't last long, as she stopped competing after losing a match to her mother, Linda McMahon.

Although she decided not to appear in front of the camera as a wrestler, Stephanie has continued making business moves on and off the screen. She earned the nickname "The Billionaire Princess," by seemingly inheriting the McMahon business prowess. Stephanie's husband, Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, also isn't doing to bad for himself, as her net worth is combined with his.

Stephanie McMahon Corporate Executive, Former Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE Net worth: $250 million Stephanie McMahon is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter and member of WWE's famous McMahon family. She has held several roles in the corporation, including Chairwoman and co-CEO, before stepping down in 2023. Birth date: Sept. 24, 1976 Birth place: Hartford, Conn. Birth name: Stephanie Marie McMahon Father: Vince McMahon Mother: Linda McMahon Siblings: Shane McMahon Marriages: Paul "Triple H" Levesque (m. since 2003) Children: 3

Is Stephanie McMahon still with WWE?

After years of growing her career alongside her father, Stephanie made a significant decision about her future with WWE. She officially resigned from her position as Chairwoman and Co-CEO in January 2023, marking the end of her decade-long tenure with the company. Her departure came shortly after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to WWE’s board of directors following a brief retirement amid misconduct allegations.

In a statement, Stephanie expressed her confidence in the company's future leadership, which included Triple H, who remained as Chief Content Officer, and WWE CEO Nick Khan.

Although she stepped away from her executive role, the businesswoman has not completely ruled out a future return to WWE. Stephanie has maintained a connection to the company through her husband and her longtime legacy as a McMahon family member, appearing in the company's annual events like Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. Newsweek also reports she has a WWE-inspired podcast in the works. Stephanie said she her self-imposed break from the network made her realize how beloved she is by the pro wrestling community.