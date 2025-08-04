Brock Lesnar's WWE Return Has Fans Wondering How He Managed to Make a Comeback Brock Lesnar was named in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 4 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: WWE

You can always trust the WWE to bring back wrestlers from the dead for the sake of entertainment. That isn't quite what happened when Brock Lesnar showed up at the second and final night of SummerSlam 2025, though. For some fans, it felt like seeing a ghost. Before that, the last time he had been seen in the ring was in 2023. So, why did Brock Lesnar come back to the WWE?

According to ESPN, Brock was named in the 2024 lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. In the lawsuit, per ESPN, WWE executive Janel Grant accused Vince of promising her promotions and other work-related advances if she slept with him. She also accused him of trafficking her to other employees, per CNN. She later named Brock specifically in the suit. As a result, he essentially left the WWE as a wrestling entertainer. But now, after the SummerSlam event, Brock is back.

Why did Brock Lesnar come back to the WWE?

Fans can thank WWE chief content officer Triple H (whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque) for Brock's return to the WWE, even if his return may not be permanent. After the second night of SummerSlam 2025, Triple H spoke to the press, per the New York Post, and shared the reason for bringing back Brock. And apparently, it's all about keeping WWE powerhouse and soon-to-be retired wrestler John Cena happy.

"One of the very first things that I said to him was, 'Who do you want and how?'" Triple H said of asking John how he wanted to go out. "And we are working through that." He also said after the event, according to the outlet, "Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable."

During the final match at SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes beat John for the WWE Championship belt. It could have been John's final appearance in the WWE as a whole. However, after Brock's iconic music began playing, he showed up to deliver yet another beatdown to the Peacemaker star. It looks like Brock's return means that he and John have one last rivalry to work out before John retires. Does that mean Brock will leave once again after the first settles? That's a little unclear.

