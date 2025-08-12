Speculation Swirls Over What Happened to Naomi on WWE Monday Night Raw "Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place." By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 12 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

On Aug. 12, 2025, WWE sent shockwaves through its fanbase with a single post on X (formerly Twitter): “BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw.” That was it — no details, no hints, just an abrupt announcement that left fans scrambling for answers.

For long-time viewers, the lack of context was almost as surprising as the news itself. One fan put it bluntly: “Uhhhh … When have you all ever gone on X to announce something like this? It’s unreal to me.” And with no official follow-up from WWE or Naomi, the question on everyone’s mind became obvious — what happened to Naomi?



Unfortunately, exactly what happened to Naomi on WWE Raw is still very much a mystery.

The possibilities are endless, and WWE’s tight-lipped approach isn’t making it easier to narrow them down. The most straightforward theory is that Naomi suffered a wrestling-related injury — maybe in training, in the ring, or even in pre-show warm-ups. The phrase “not medically cleared” has been WWE’s go-to for sidelining talent after legitimate injuries, which makes this theory feel plausible.

Then there’s the theory that has a bit more … Comedic flair. Earlier that day, Naomi posted a video of herself zipping through the backstage area on a luggage scooter. In the clip, she hits a cable cover on the floor, the camera shakes, and the footage cuts off. It had all the makings of a blooper reel. Some fans are convinced this was the moment she got hurt; others think it was just Naomi having fun and messing with her followers.

BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw.



Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story. — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2025

A third camp has gone in an entirely different direction: pregnancy speculation. There’s no evidence to back it up, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. For these fans, “not medically cleared” could mean something far more personal than an injury.

Theories keep piling up — and so does the intrigue.

If this were just about the injury itself, the conversation might have died down by now. But the way WWE handled the announcement — a short, no-frills post on X, without the usual TV storyline build — added a layer of intrigue. For some, it felt more like a genuine emergency than a scripted twist.

Of course, there’s still the possibility that it’s all part of the show. Wrestling thrives on surprise, and WWE has been known to pull talent from matches for storyline purposes. The fact that Roxanne Perez stepped in to face Iyo Sky, confirmed by Sports Illustrated — and won — only fueled that suspicion.

This being Naomi's latest tweet is insane. 😭



I hope she's not injured. 🙏pic.twitter.com/fhvaF284D2 https://t.co/yoiCOLplHb — Cigano (@Cigano300) August 11, 2025

Here’s the truth: nobody outside of Naomi and WWE’s inner circle knows what really happened. While that might be frustrating for fans eager for answers, it’s also what makes professional wrestling so addictive. Every mystery, every unsolved moment, is an invitation for the audience to lean in, swap theories, and feel like part of the story.