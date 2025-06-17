Where Has Asuka Been? She Finally Returned to the WWE Ring in 2025 "Welcome back our next QUEEN OF THE RING." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 17 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@wwe_asuka

If you’re a WWE fan, then you’ve probably noticed that Asuka had been out of the ring for a while. But according to a June 17, 2025, Instagram post — she was never really gone. “I wasn’t gone. I was holding power inside. The fire never died — it’s still alive. Now … it’s time to burn again,” the post read.

Asuka surprised fans with her return to Monday Night Raw on June 16, 2025, and she didn’t just make a comeback; she dominated. She defeated Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez, securing her spot in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which takes place June 28 during WWE’s Night of Champions event. While Asuka came back stronger than ever, fans are still asking the same question: What happened to “The Empress of Tomorrow,” and why was she MIA for so long?

What happened to Asuka on WWE?

Before making her comeback on WWE Raw on June 16, 2025, Asuka had been out of the ring for over a year. But it wasn’t because she was released from WWE or planning to leave; her absence was due to a knee injury she suffered back in 2024.

According to multiple sources confirmed by PWInsider, Asuka sustained an injury during the March 15, 2024, episode of SmackDown, prompting WWE to pull her from upcoming live events so she could be medically assessed. It initially looked like she might be cleared to return, because on the May 3, 2024, episode of SmackDown, she teamed up with Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai in a tag match against Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill.

But shortly after, she stepped away from the ring again, likely due to her injury flaring up or getting worse. Asuka ended up needing surgery in 2024 and had to take time off to recover. She shared small updates throughout the process on Instagram.

In a June 11, 2024, clip, she was seen getting up with crutches and a knee brace, presumably after having undergone surgery. In another video, she appeared in a wheelchair, still wearing the brace, giving fans a glimpse of what her recovery really looked like. While there was some hope that Asuka would return for WrestleMania 41 in 2025, she couldn’t quite make that deadline, but she was finally able to return in mid-June 2025.

While recovering, Asuka kept busy by sharing entertaining, edited clips of herself on social media.

While Asuka was out of commission from mid-2024 through May 2025 due to her knee injury and ongoing treatment, she kept fans entertained by posting edited clips of herself, including one where she inserted herself into an iconic Titanic scene, replacing Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he and Rose spin around in circles.

I'm in the middle of treatment for my knee and can't get in the ring. So I just entertain everyone on Twitter. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) September 19, 2024