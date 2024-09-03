Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Veteran WWE Commentator Michael Cole Is No Longer on 'Monday Night Raw' WWE commentator Michael Cole is ditching 'Monday Night Raw' for 'SmackDown.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 3 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Labor Day episode of Monday Night Raw was a big one for WWE! While there were some unexpected brawls and memorable promos, fans couldn't help but notice a change at the commentator table: Michael Cole was missing from his usual spot.

So, what happened to Michael Cole? Is he OK? Here's the inside scoop on why Michael Cole wasn't at Monday Night Raw and what we know about his absence.

What happened to Michael Cole?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Michael Cole will no longer be commentating on Raw. The wrestling promotion has brought in Joe Tessitore, a well-known boxing and football sportscaster, to take his place.

Additionally, Pat McAfee will be stepping away from Raw's commentary to concentrate on college football coverage with ESPN, with Wade Barrett replacing him at the commentator table. However, McAfee and Cole will return for Raw's debut on Netflix in January 2025.

For the time being, Michael Cole will be joining retired professional wrestler Corey Graves to provide play-by-play commentary on SmackDown.

Although some missed Michael Cole during the September 2 episode of Raw, others were thoroughly impressed by Joe Tessitore's WWE debut! After his first night on commentary, he shared his excitement with Jackie Redmond, calling it an "awesome night."