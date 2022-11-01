WWE Superstar Carmella and Her Husband Share Heartbreaking Announcement

In February 2019, the four-time 24/7 champ found herself the subject of many vicious headlines — why is that?

Well, the ex-wife of former professional wrestler and current WWE color commentator Corey Graves publicly accused Carmella of being a homewrecker. However, sources close to The Sportster revealed this was not the case. As it turns out, Corey and his ex-wife were separated and already in the divorce process.