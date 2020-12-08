Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child

It's a happy day in the WWE universe. Months after wrestling couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins revealed they were expecting, the pair have announced the birth of their first child.

Becky and Seth originally revealed their pregnancy on Raw, and the female wrestler shared photos of her baby bump mere weeks before their bundle of joy was due.

Now, the couple are officially parents and revealed the name they chose for their child — but what is the meaning behind her name?