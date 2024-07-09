Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE The Meaning to CM Punk's Pepsi Tattoo Really Isn't That Deep Some people like Coca-Cola. CM Punk prefers Pepsi. By Sara Belcher Jul. 9 2024, Updated 5:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Most WWE fans were surprised when CM Punk returned to the ring after taking a seven-year break, but the wrestler is back and ready to rumble. CM Punk wouldn't be the recognizable icon he is without his tattoos — namely the large Pepsi logo situated on his arm. Like most tattoos, there's some significance to the ink, though why he has it isn't as deep as some people would think.

Why does CM Punk have a Pepsi tattoo?

CM Punk is known for his plethora of tattoos that adorn his arms and other visible bits of skin, but as his career in the WWE has progressed, the tattoo he's questioned about the most is the big Pepsi logo on his left shoulder. The red and blue logo is easily the focal point of his left arm, covering a significant amount of space and drawing most eyes to it. But what's the wrestler's reasoning for the branded tattoo?

Source: Getty Images

Believe it or not, despite the constant questioning he faces over it, CM Punk doesn't have a particularly deep reasoning for it. As he's said in interviews multiple times when he's asked about it, he just likes Pepsi. People getting tattoos for a brand they like isn't a particularly new thing, but it is a bit of a controversial decision, especially when a person's career is on-screen, like CM Punk's is. Despite the logo being permanently on his body, CM Punk is not sponsored by Pepsi.

According to Comic Book, Something Else to Wrestle co-host Bruce Prichard knows the backstory behind this tattoo, noting that part of the inspiration for the tattoo was CM Punk reading about one of his favorite stars getting a Coca-Cola tattoo for a similar reason.

Source: Getty Images

"CM Punk's a different cat, he's a different type of person that goes along life to the beat of his own drum, and he has a very, really simplistic way of looking at things. People a lot of times want to complicate it. It's not that hard - he doesn't drink, he doesn't do drugs, and he wants to do things his way, and be the best. It all boils down to that simple of a philosophy," he told the outlet.

CM Punk's Pepsi tattoo is also a symbol of his straight-edge lifestyle.

Those who have been following CM Punk's journey for a while know that the pro-wrestler is also straight edge, meaning he doesn't drink alcohol or do any drugs. This, according to Bruce, is largely due to his father's alcoholic tendencies, and being fully sober has been a key part of his public brand.