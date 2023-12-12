Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE CM Punk’s Wife Isn't a Stranger to the Wrestling Ring CM Punk and his wife are both professional wrestlers. Here's what we know about their relationship, including if the couple has kids. By Melissa Willets Dec. 12 2023, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Wrestling fans may not know who Phillip Jack Brooks is, but they are sure familiar with CM Punk, which is Phillip's professional name. Although fans know plenty about his career in the wing, what about his life away from the spotlight?

The WWE champion seems to maintain a very private personal life. But we do know a bit about his wife, who is also a professional wrestler. Keep reading for all of the details.

CM Punk's wife is AJ Lee.

April Mendez is better known to her fans as AJ Lee. The wrestler and New York Times bestselling author is married to CM Punk, who, incidentally, has a jaw-dropping net worth if you don't mind us saying.

AJ and her wrestling beau said "I do" in 2014. But the public couple has chosen to keep their relationship very close to the vest. A scan of their respective social media accounts reveals just a smattering of photos of the ring stars together.

In the only one of CM Punk's recent posts that shows his wife, he actually only shares a photo of the couple from behind, but includes a sweet message to his bride. "Rain or shine, always my valentine," the actor captioned an image of the two making their way down the sidewalk on a rainy day.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram, the Crazy Is My Superpower writer and retired athlete — she injured her spine years ago — doesn't share any recent photos of her husband. The Chicago-based spouses prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to their marriage. Neither of them has said much about the relationship in the media either.

The only recent comment the AEW convert made about his other half was in 2022, when he sustained a bad injury. CM Punk said he "would be dead" if not for his wife, per Bleacher Report.

So, does CM Punk have kids with AJ Lee?

For now, by all accounts, the wrestling couple does not have children. For now, their family is the wrestling community, including their many fans, whom AJ has referenced online.

My babies are having babies https://t.co/G9UqfVCy2J — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 8, 2021

It's unknown if the couple plans to have kids, or wants to for that matter. But CM Punk is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ kids, having previously, "The reason I support trans kids, trans-grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn't fit in anywhere. That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don't know what."