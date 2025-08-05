Jacob Fatu Credits His Wife for Keeping Him and Their 7 Kids in Line "Shout out to all seven of my kids and my beautiful wife, I'm wrestling with my ring today." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 5 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: WWE

Fans of the WWE know the wrestling powerhouse loves a family affair. In June 2024, Samoan wrestler Jacob Fatu continued the Anoaʻi family's reign as one of the prominent professional wrestling groups when he made his WWE debut in Bloodline 2.0.

Since making waves in the ring, many want to know more about Jacob's life away from his intense stares and swift moves. Multiple viewers wonder if he's married or has children. Here's what to know.

Is Jacob Fatu married?

Jacob is a happily married man and has been since the start of his WWE career. However, the athlete prefers to keep his wife away from the spotlight. Additionally, Jacob has managed not to have an active social media presence, as he doesn't have an Instagram and, at the time of publishing, hasn't posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account since December 2024. According to Essentially Sports, Jacob has shared how his hectic wrestling schedule affects his marriage.

During an interview, he praised his wife for holding down the fort while he's away for long periods of time throughout the year. "She’s the backbone of everything," he reportedly said. "This ain’t no character; I’ve always said this. We're gonna talk about the backbone, we're gonna talk about my wife. She does the stuff that I can’t do. My family is great. I love them. But I’m just a small part of the family. Professional wrestling has really saved my life – it saved our lives."

The wrestler also admitted that, while he was thrown into wrestling due to his family's massive success in the industry, he's fortunate to have a support system helping him to live out his dreams.

"I grew up not knowing what I was growing up in. This just happened to me. I didn’t grow up wanting to be a wrestler, but I’m glad all this happened. Now I understand the sacrifices my uncle and my father made to make a living and to make a better life. It’s very hard. It’s difficult to be away, but my wife takes care of the back end.”

Does Jacob Fatu have any kids?

Much like his marriage, Jacob keeps his life as a father as private as possible. However, we do know he's a father to seven children and somehow manages to care for them while juggling his career, though he unapologetically credits his wife for tending to the children's schooling and other daily activities. "Women make the world go 'round," Jacob declared during an interview with The Backstage Brawl. "I got seven kids, and my girls are the toughest."

"Shout out to all seven of my kids and my beautiful wife," he continued while flashing his wedding band. "I'm wrestling with my ring today." When the interviewer asked Jacob how he handles raising seven kids with his challenging career, he admitted raising his family has been a "life-changer," though he wouldn't change a thing, stating: "It's really been good, and I couldn't be no happier."