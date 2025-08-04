The Meaning of MFT In WWE Dates Back To Decades' Worth of Wrestling Lore Solo Sikoa and his team members were seen wearing their catchy new name once again during 'SummerSlam'. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 4 2025, 7:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @WWE

The 2025 edition of WWE SummerSlam gave professional wrestling fans plenty to talk about. One of the Supertars looking to change their destiny during the highly anticipated event was the company's United States Champion, Solo Sikoa. The former member of the Bloodline defended his belt against his cousin, Jacob Fatu.

The many fans who enjoyed the match around the world might have noticed that Solo and his followers are sporting new merchandise. The shirts all read the letters MFT. What does MFT stand for in the WWE? Here's what we know about the faction name that is directly connected to the legacy of Solo Sikoa's family.

What does MFT stand for in the WWE?

According to the products on the WWE's official merchandise website, MFT stands for My Family Tree. This is the name the company has given to Solo Sikoa's new faction. While the Superstar used to be a member of The Bloodline, story developments forced Solo to form a new group of wrestlers in order to look for better opportunities. Since the villain couldn't be associated with the original Bloodline anymore, the Family Tree faction was born.

According to The SmackDown Hotel, Solo's faction members were JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa up until the 2025 edition of SummerSlam. These wrestlers are all members of the acclaimed Anoa'i wrestling family. The group's legacy goes back more than 50 years before Roman Reigns and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became famous in the industry.

Has Solo Sikoa ever won a World Championship in WWE?

While the WWE has attempted to consolidate Solo Sikoa as a major villain in the past, the Superstar hasn't been able to capture a world title in the company. The professional wrestler had plenty of opportunities to become champion in 2024. After Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, a power vacuum was left behind in the company's television shows.

Solo Sikoa tried to rise to the occasion by challenging Cody to a match for the biggest title in the promotion. The combat took place during the 2024 edition of SummerSlam, where Cody retained the championship after the unexpected return of Roman Reigns. Time and time again, Solo would attempt to provoke Cody Rhodes into giving him yet another opportunity to win the belt. Unfortunately for Solo, the American Nightmare proved too tough to handle.