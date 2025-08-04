Jacob Fatu Went to Jail as a Teenager, But He Turned His Life Around Jacob comes from a wrestling family, but he got into trouble with the law at just 18. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @MLW

When Samoan wrestler Jacob Fatu broke into the professional wrestling sphere, it was clear that he was going to be something special. His WWE debut came in June 2024, and he was all the hype promised he would be.

But before Jacob was a brand new superstar in the WWE, he was a teenager in trouble with the law, coming from a family of big names in the wrestling world. Here's what we know about why Jacob went to jail as a teenager and how his debut rocketed him to the top in WWE in the blink of an eye.

Here's why Jacob Fatu went to jail as a teenager.

When he was 18 years old, WWE wrestler Jacob, known as The Samoan Werewolf, had a brush with the law. According to Essentially Sports, he was arrested for armed robbery shortly after turning 18. He served time in jail, but it's unclear exactly how long he was incarcerated.

The outlet notes that Jacob joins a limited number of other felons who work in the WWE, which usually won't contract with felons. However, it would seem that Jacob managed to turn his life around after such a rocky start. Since then, it's been nothing but an upward trajectory.

Booker T, another of those elusive WWE felons, mused on Jacob's debut in the WWE, per Essentially Sports, "He looked real good. He’s dropped a lot of weight. He looked like he was in the best shape he’s ever been in. I’m glad to see Jacob finally make his debut in the WWE, on the main roster, which I thought was a great move as well because this guy has been out there on that scene grinding and grinding for quite some time.”

Jacob's premiere in the WWE showed his indomitable spirit.

And he's not the only one noting Jacob's debut. On June 21, 2024, Jacob crashed his way into SmackDown, and he turned heads by bringing his signature feral style into the ring.

The big ring debut splash-down came during Money in the Bank 2024, where he performed alongside Sikoa and Tama Tonga. They defeated Rhodes, Orton, and Owens in a Six-Man Tag Team Match that showed Jacob was here to compete (via WWE).

His WWE bio notes that Jacob's roots in the industry run deep. He comes from an Anoa’i wrestling family, making him the son of The Tonga Kid and cousin to Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Their family-style Bank debut proved that while Jacob may have wrestling in the blood, he has his own style and determination to win.