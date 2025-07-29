Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Have Now Been Married for More Than 20 Years Anyone who knows anything about the WWE knows that storylines can sometimes bleed into real life. By Joseph Allen Published July 29 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Anyone who knows anything about the WWE knows that storylines can sometimes bleed into real life. There may be no more extreme example of that than Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's romance, which started out as a storyline in the ring before it eventually became something much more enduring.

The two were ultimately married in 2003, but after more than 20 years, many wanted to know whether they're actually still together. Here's what we know.

Are Triple H and Stephanie McMahon still married?

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast in 2022, Triple H said that the two of them were more in love than ever. "Almost 20 years now, and I think we’re more in love and happier than we were even back then, which is really cool. Being married to your best friend is awesome," he said at the time. They now have three children together, and there's no indication that they're on their way to a breakup.

Although the two seem to have found their happily ever after, it wasn't always smooth sailing. After going through a showmance in the ring that involved a fake marriage and a fake divorce, they formed a connection that they wanted to bring into their real lives. “That’s the thing for Steph and I,” Triple H reflected in a 2013 documentary called Thy Kingdom Come. “We got to know each other because once we did that angle, we were working together every day.”

Stephanie, the daughter of former WWE chair Vince McMahon, was forbidden from dating any of the on-air talent, though. "I was forbidden to date any of the wrestlers, and [Triple H] was flirtatious with me," she explained in the documentary. "I would think like, 'No, he’s not being flirtatious, ‘cause this is forbidden. He’s not really flirting. He’s just doing the storyline.'"

Initially, Vince gave his blessing and allowed them to date, but he later rescinded that approval, creating a challenge for both of them. “He put everything that he had ever fought for, everything that he had ever worked for — he wanted to be a WWE superstar since he was a kid — and he put all of that on the line to go after me," Stephanie explained about Triple H in Thy Kingdom Come. "And that’s just the most romantic story I could possibly think of.”

The two of them married in October of 2003, and the rest is history. “It’s wild. Our relationship started as a storyline,” Triple H said on the Impaulsive podcast. “We always say it works because we had a dry run on TV. We got married, [divorced], and went through everything on-screen. So, we know what it’s all like."