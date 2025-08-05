What Is Going on With Austin Theory? Apparently He's Dealing With an Injury He also recently split from Grayson Waller. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 5 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Like any WWE pro wrestler, Austin Theory has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career. One standout moment was his infamous win over Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night Raw in August 2022. A less favorable one happened during the July 21, 2025, episode of Raw when his tag team partner at the time, Grayson Waller, announced that their team, A-Town Down Under, had come to an end.

Since then, Austin has been missing from WWE programming, and fans have started to grow concerned. Some are wondering if he's OK or if he's dealing with an injury. Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Austin Theory?

It appears that Austin Theory is injured, which explains why he hasn’t been active in WWE programming. His former tag team partner, Grayson Waller, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) the same day their team’s fate was revealed on Raw.

In his post, Grayson stated that Austin was “injured” and added that he knew he would see the message because “you’re hurt right now, you have nothing else to do.” That comment heavily implies Austin is dealing with a physical injury, though the details haven’t been made public.

Neither WWE nor Austin has offered any insight into what happened or how severe the injury might be. But based on Grayson’s message, it sounds like Austin may be on bed rest or is limited in terms of physical activity. While Grayson’s post does help explain why Austin hasn’t been seen since mid-July 2025, it also stirred up some controversy due to the harsh tone he took toward his former teammate.

Grayson Waller claims he “saved” Austin Theory’s career.

Not only was Grayson pretty stoked about finally being separated from Austin, who he partnered with in 2023 to form their tag team duo A-Town Down Under, but he also went on to boast about everything he’s supposedly done for Austin and how glad he is to finally be rid of him. Although the split wasn’t exactly shocking, especially since tensions had clearly been building, Grayson’s arrogance toward Austin caught fans off guard.

In his July 21 message directed at “Austin Theory’s fans,” he showed zero sympathy, saying, “I know it must be hard finding out that he’s A-Town out and injured,” before flipping the tone and telling fans, “You should be celebrating the fact that Big G, Grayson Waller, saved Austin Theory’s career.” But that’s not the worst of it.

Grayson then brought up Austin’s brutal moment with John Cena, saying, “Remember two years ago when John Cena buried him alive on Monday Night Raw? I watch it all the time. It’s one of my favorite Raw moments of all time. Imagine where he’d be without Grayson Waller.” He even claimed, “I saved him. I gave him another WrestleMania moment,” and credited himself for helping Austin get the opportunity to face off with the best in the world.

Eventually, he shifted his message from fans to Austin himself, saying, “I just wasted two years of my career making you relevant, and now that that’s done, I can finally remind everyone just who Grayson Waller is.”