Many Are Curious About Eva Pilgrim's Love Life as She Steps up to Host 'Inside Edition' She will be only the fourth person to helm the program.

For the first time in 30 years, Inside Edition is celebrating the emergence of a new host. Eva Pilgrim was chosen as the latest personality to deliver news to a wide audience. According to People, the anchor used to watch the show constantly when she was younger. Taking into account how much she enjoyed tuning in to Inside Edition, Eva must feel honored to be given the opportunity to become only the fourth face of the program.

Eva Pilgrim begins her tenure as the host of Inside Edition on Aug. 18, 2025, after the team behind the show spent three months looking for someone who could take on the challenge. Eva might be ready to become a reliable news source for many people, but what does her personal life look like beyond the screen? Here's what we know about Eva Pilgrim's relationship status, and how it has changed over the course of the path that led her towards Inside Edition.

Is Eva Pilgrim married?

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Eva Pilgrim is married to Ed Hartigan, and the couple has been married for about five years. The couple shared a fascinating love story. Eva and Ed met at a friend's wedding in Miami, but nothing major came out of the encounter. However, when the journalist was sent to London for an assignment, she had the chance to run into Ed once again. The unpredictable encounter allowed the relationship between Eva and Ed to grow, with them eventually getting legally married in 2019.

Unfortunately, the wedding celebration had to wait a little while; the formal ceremony to join Eva and Ed had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple eventually got the opportunity to host their wedding in 2021, almost two years after legally binding their lives together. The pair has remained together ever since. Ed has remained supportive since Eva worked for Good Morning America, before the anchor was selected to host Inside Edition.

Unlike his wife, Ed Hartigan enjoys spending time away from the spotlight. The businessman worked as the co-founder and director of OnCampus, LTD. Before that, Ed focused on his Business degree from the Brunel University of London. By the time Eva was selected as the host of Inside Edition, Ed worked as the Director of AI Data Services and Trust & Safety at Concentrix.

Does Eva Pilgrim have any children?

After their unconventional love story, Ed and Eva were ready to take the next step. The couple's daughter, Ella, was born in October 2021, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. Not only did that year allow Eva and Ed to host their highly anticipated wedding, but it also came with the opportunity of starting a family. The young Ella will have plenty of time to learn about her mother's accomplishments for years to come.

