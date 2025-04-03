Deborah Norville's Net Worth is a Testament to Her Iconic Decades-Long Career Deborah Norville's net worth is an estimated $18 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 3 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since early 1995, Deborah Norville has been the face of Inside Edition. She's anchored the syndicated news magazine program for nearly three decades, but during the April 2, 2025, broadcast, she shocked viewers by announcing her decision to exit the show.

After almost 30 years on air, it's clear that saying goodbye won't be an easy task for Deborah. Still, her time on the show has been marked by tremendous success, which has undoubtedly played a significant role in her excellent financial standing. That said, what's Deborah Norville's net worth? Here's what we know!

What is Deborah Norville's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deborah Norville's net worth currently stands at a jaw-dropping $18 million. This massive wealth is a direct result of her hard work and decades of dedication, especially with her long-running role on Inside Edition.

Speaking of Inside Edition, Deborah is said to have reportedly earned an annual salary of $4 million. While that might sound a bit low considering she's been the face of the show for 30 years, it's still a pretty sweet paycheck for someone who's practically synonymous with the program!

Deborah Norville TV journalist and businesswoman Net worth: $18 million Deborah Norville, a renowned television journalist and businesswoman, is best known as the long-time anchor of Inside Edition. In April 2025, she announced that she would be stepping down from the program after 30 years. Birthdate: Aug. 8, 1958 Birthplace: Dalton, Ga. Birth Name: Deborah Anne Norville Mother: Merle Norville (née Olson; 1924-1978) Father: Zach Norville (1928-2013) Siblings: Cathy, Patti, Nancy Marriages: Karl Gert Wellner ​(m. 1987) Children: Niki (b. 1991), Kyle (b. 1994), Mikaela (b. 1998)

Beyond her journalism career, Deborah also makes money through her very own line of yarns, the Deborah Norville Collection. It specifically targets knit and crochet enthusiasts and is manufactured by Premier Yarns.

Deborah has also carved out a successful career as a writer, previously serving as a contributing editor to Inside Sports magazine in the 1980s, and as a contributing editor to McCall's magazine from 1991 to 1993. She's also published several books, including the New York Times bestseller Thank You Power: Making the Science of Gratitude Work for You and The Power of Respect: Benefit from the Most Forgotten Element of Success.

Deborah has also written several books filled with knit and crochet patterns, most notably Knit with Deborah Norville—18 Classic Designs for the Whole Family. She didn't stop there, though — she's even released two children's books, I Don’t Want to Sleep Tonight and I Can Fly, and contributed to multiple editions of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.

Why is Deborah Norville leaving 'Inside Edition'?

In early April 2025, Deborah Norville unexpectedly announced that she's leaving Inside Edition after an incredible 30-year run. She shared the news during the April 2 episode, telling viewers, "It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition."

Despite the network's efforts to keep her on board with a "lovely offer," Deborah noted that her decision to leave was driven by her desire to explore new opportunities: "There are things I'd like to do, places I want to do them that continuing here don't permit," she explained.

While she didn't reveal specifics, Deborah hinted at several new exciting ventures on the horizon. However, the anchor assured viewers that she would finish out the current season of Inside Edition before diving into the next chapter of her life.

Reflecting on her time with the program, Deborah stated, "What I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day. It's an honor I don’t take lightly."