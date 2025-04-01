George Takei's Net Worth May Surprise You — It's Lower Than You Might Expect George Takei's net worth isn't as high as you might expect... By Allison DeGrushe Published April 1 2025, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that George Takei is a national treasure. With a Hollywood career that dates back to the late 1950s, he's worked with some truly legendary figures, including Frank Sinatra, James Caan, and Cary Grant.

Beyond acting, George has also published several books and become a vocal advocate, particularly for LGBTQ+ rights and immigrant rights. Having been in the spotlight for so long, it naturally leads us to wonder: What is George Takei's net worth? Let's find out!

What is George Takei's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, George Takei's current net worth is estimated at around $14 million. Given that he's been a prominent figure in Hollywood since the late '50s, that figure might seem surprisingly modest. Of course, we don't want to jump to conclusions or cast any blame, but lower salaries for certain projects over the years may have contributed to this shocking number.

George Takei boasts over 200 credits on his IMDb page which shows just how consistently he's been employed in a rather competitive industry. So, the question arises: Has he been underpaid for much of his career, or has he perhaps chosen to take lower-paying roles for reasons only he knows?

George Takei Actor, author, and activist Net worth: $14 million George Takei, born Hosato Takei, is an American actor, author, and activist. He is best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise Birthdate: April 20, 1937 Birthplace: Los Angeles Birth Name: Hosato Takei Mother: Fumiko Emily Takei (née Nakamura) Father: Takekuma Norman Takei Siblings: Furuto, Henry, Nancy Marriages: Brad Altman ​(m. 2008)

While this is all speculative — with no solid evidence to back it up — it's hard to shake the feeling that someone with George Takei's legendary status might deserve a much higher net worth. After all, the beloved Star Trek star is an icon, both on and off the screen, and has certainly earned his place in Hollywood history.

What does George Takei do now?

In the 2020s, it seems that George Takei is slowing down when it comes to his acting career. And honestly, that makes sense! At this point, in his late 80s, George is likely ready to enjoy life with his husband and focus on other passions and pursuits.

One of those passions, it seems, is activism. George has become a prominent community advocate, dedicating much of his energy to causes that matter. The iconic actor currently serves as the chair of the council of governors for East West Players, a celebrated Asian American theater company, and is an active member of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest national LGBTQ+ political organization.

