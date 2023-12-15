Home > Entertainment Live Long and Prosper With Any of These 19 'Star Trek' Gifts 'Star Trek' is one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time, and show the Trekkie in your life some love with any one of these 19 gifts By Sara Belcher Dec. 15 2023, Published 6:54 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Picking out a gift for a Star Trek fan is hard if you don't know anything about the sci-fi series, but thanks to the franchise's massive popularity, there's no shortage of options for your favorite Trekkie. So long as you don't get confused between Star Trek and Star Wars, you'll make the spaceship-lover happy with any one of these 19 gifts.

'Star Trek' uniform bathrobe

Mosey around your house on a lazy morning as though you're one of the Starfleet's crew members with this robe.

Insignia beanie

Beanies are an easy gift and a great way for the recipient to show their love of Star Trek.

Tribble Kibble mints

These breath mints are a great stocking stuffer, modeled after the food fed to the Tribbles in the series.

Klingon cufflinks

Cufflinks are another subtle, yet mature way to let someone combine their love of a franchise with their real life, and these Klingon ones should do just the trick.

Spaceships of Starfleet t-shirt

This t-shirt has models of many of the ships in the Starfleet, making it a unique gift for your Trekkie friend.

A 'Star Trek' cats calendar

For the Star Trek friend who is also a big fan of cats, many of the iconic scenes from the franchise are reimagined with felines.

A bluetooth communicator badge

This bluetooth communicator badge can take calls, play music, and more — let your favorite cosplayer really embody being on the U.S.S Enterprise with this gift.

'Star Trek' necklace

For the friend who likes a more subtle approach, this necklace is tasteful and inexpensive.

Portable charger

A portable charger is a great gift because even the best phones die at the most inopportune moments.

Long Live and Prosper baseball cap

Another subtle piece of Star Trek apparel, this hat has the Live Long and Prosper hand gesture embroidered on it, making it a casual gift for a Trekkie.

U.S.S. Enterprise replica

This replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise is great to add to an aficionado's collection.

"All Things Must Pass" print

The final moment in the Next Generation series is seared into the minds of fans — and this print is a great homage to the series.

Phaser

Anyone who has ever watched Star Trek has wanted to shoot a phaser — and this one will help their dreams come true.

Prints of the various spaceships in the Starfleet

For the fan who needs a little wall art that doesn't go overboard, these breakdowns of the various ships are tasteful yet thought out.

Socks

No one is mad about receiving socks as a gift — and this five-pack includes enough variety to make any Star Trek fan happy.

Starfleet dice bags

For the Star Trek fan who is also a big TTRPG player, get them a dice bag to hold all their dice for their next campaign.

Captain's Log notebook

A little notebook for your friend to jot down their thoughts, lists, or favorite Star Trek episodes is an easy gift.

100-piece tool set

For the young Star Trek fan learning to put things back together again, this tool kit has everything for the sci-fi fan to tinker away with.

Shuttlecraft slippers