These 20 Gifts Will Make Any Dungeons and Dragons Fan's Day There are so many accessories any Dungeons and Dragons fan could want to spice up gameplay, but these 20 gifts are a good start for the fan in your life. By Sara Belcher Nov. 24 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Between Stranger Things, Baldur's Gate 3, and Critical Role, there are plenty of new entry points for Dungeons and Dragons players to get into the long-running tabletop RPG. There's a plethora of accessories and knick-knacks targeted toward these players, but what should you actually get them for a gift?

Before browsing this list, it's best to get an understanding as to what your recipient already has in their arsenal, but this list of 20 gifts should help you find something to help elevate their next session.

For the cat lover who is also an avid DnD player

What better way to stop your four-legged friend from stealing your floor dice than getting them a cat-inspired dice tray? Price: $10.99 on Amazon.

For the notetaker in the group

Let's face it: every party would be screwed without the friend who is taking constant notes — so why not get them a new and nice notebook to elevate their notes? Price: $22.95 on Amazon.

A whiskey ice mold shaped like a D20

Any whiskey fan knows that the key to a good pour is the whiskey ice — and if they're a fan of Dungeons and Dragons, why not get them a mold so they can pour their favorite whiskey over the Nat 20 they rolled? Price: $18.99 on Amazon.

A dice chest that's shaped like a mimic

You can never bring too many dice to a session — and this mimic chest can hold up to five sets at a time. Price: $44.99 on Amazon.

"Bold words for someone in fireball range" tumbler

Every party has that one friend who loves to cast fireball a little too much. So let them remind you of their pyromaniac nature with this tumbler. Price: $14.99 on Amazon.

Gelatinous cube dice jail

Your low roles are not your fault — it's your dice's fault. So put it in jail! Or, better yet, stick the pesky die in a mold of a gelatinous cube. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

"Guess I'll Die" Nat 1 shirt

Everyone knows that a one is the worst possible roll in a session, and landing on this side of the die makes your character as good as dead. Price: $19.99 on Amazon.

A set of miniatures

If you're playing DnD in person with handmade maps and miniatures, then your friend will love these miniatures they can paint and customize for the next session. Price: $48.99 on Amazon.

For the sarcastic friend in the party

Roll with advantage on your next sarcastic quip with this mug. Price: $14.95 on Amazon.

This cocktail book, so you can try a unique drink at your next session

Sessions can be just a little but more fun if you can add some real-life elements to further immerse your players — like any of these DnD-inspired cocktail recipes. Price: $13.69 on Amazon.

'The Worldbuilder's Journal' — for the party member who aspires to be a DM someday

Worldbuilding is hard, and though everyone wants to be good at it, there's no shame in needing some guidance to get started. This worldbuilding journal provides prompts to help the aspiring DM in your life build out the campaign they've been trying to get off the ground. Price: $11.69 on Amazon.

These bullet dice — because you can never have too many dice

A player can never have too many dice — and these cool bullet-shaped ones will help add a little extra something to a steampunk-inspired campaign. Price: $30.99 on Amazon.

"Tears of My Players" mug

Every DM is at least a little bit evil, and making players cry is almost a requirement in a good campaign. So get your favorite (or least favorite) DM this mug so they can have something to sip from as they bring your party to another TPKO. Price: $35 on Etsy.

Again, you can never have too many dice

Your DnD-loving friend will need a set of dice to roll while their favorite one is in dice jail — and this beautiful iridescent set will do just the trick. Price: $26.99 on Amazon.

A skeleton dice tower

Dice towers add a little extra ambiance to a play session, and this cool skeleton one will really set the mood the next time your DM throws you into a battle against the undead. Price: $39.99 on Amazon.

Crossbow dice roller

Why roll dice the normal way when you can have a bit of fun with it? This crossbow will launch your dice, truly adding an additional flare the next time your party member pulls out their character's crossbow in combat. Price: $39.95 on Amazon.

'The Monsters Know What They're Doing' by Kieth Ammann

For the new dungeon master who is still getting the hang of dynamic combat scenes, this is one of four volumes to help make monsters that are cunning and a bit more difficult, giving your party something to work for. Price: $17.29 on Amazon.

D20 earring

There aren't a whole lot of subtle ways to show your love of TTRPGs with attire, but this dainty D20 earring might just do the trick. Price: $24 on Etsy.

Modular character sheet system.

Let's face it, keeping track of hit points, spell slots, items, and more while also trying to take notes on what's happening in a game is a bit much to juggle during a play session. Make keeping track of your character's stats incredibly easy with this customizable tome that the DnD fan in your life will love. Price: $175 on Etsy.

An adventurer's bag.