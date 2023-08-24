Home > Gaming The Best Mods for 'Baldur's Gate 3' Can Make Your Playthrough More Fun While mods can diminish some of the challenge in 'Baldur's Gate 3,' there are many fun and useful ones to download and transform your experience. By Anthony Jones Aug. 24 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Larian Studios

For PC players, mods can be a saving grace or present ways to trivialize a game’s back-breaking difficulty. These downloadable alterations will also juice up your playthrough, giving you access to new hairstyles or face presets for a character, or provide quality-of-life tweaks to existing game mechanics. There’s really no shortage of things that mods can do, and in games like Baldur’s Gate 3, many of them can be worthwhile to use.

Article continues below advertisement

The best mods for the CRPG will greatly expand the list of spells available, unlock new options for classes, enhance gear progression, and much more. Here’s a list of every mod we believe you should download.

Source: Larian Studios

Article continues below advertisement

Best mods to spice up and improve your experience for ‘Baldur’s Gate 3:’

Before we dive into this list, keep in mind that you will have to download Mharius’ Full Release Mod Fixer on NexusMods to get a few of the mods we’ll discuss to work. Furthermore, once you use a mod and save during your playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must continue using the mod to load that save file properly. The game can become unstable without the mod, so you’ll have to commit to using it and others until the end.

Now that you’re up to speed, below is a list of our best mods picks. Mod What It Does Improved UI Changes existing UI to enhance the current modding scene by removing intrusive in-game warnings and enhancing character creation options. Carry Weight Increased Increases carry weight limit by x1.5 and up to x9000. WASD Character Movement Like the mod says, a player can control characters with WASD keys. Multiclass Unlocker For those playing Explorer difficulty, this unlocks multiclass for you.

Article continues below advertisement

Customizer's Compendium Unlocks a boatload of visual customization options for characters, including new hairstyles, colors, horns, and more. Party Limit Begone Increases the party limit to 16 members and multiplayer limit to eight players. Native Camera Tweaks Native open source plugin that provides several camera tweaks, such as camera pitch, zoom, controller stick deadzone, and other options to view the world better.

Article continues below advertisement

Tav's Hair Salon Like Customizer's Compendium, this mod gives players access to new hairstyles, but specifically for Human, Elf, Half-Elf, Drow, and Tiefling races. Highlight Everything Highlights all interactables within the area when holding the left-ALT key. No More Dirt and Blood Disables dirt and blood accumulation from exploring and fights. Transmog Uses the Camp Slot as a means to keep the initial armor of your class on the entire game while allowing you to equip better armors for battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Basket Full of Equipment Gives you access to over 700 pieces of new armor and equipment, mainly for human-like races. Everybody Dyes Unlimited Dyeing Dyes are no longer consumed on use.