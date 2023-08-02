Home > Gaming You Can Choose From 12 Starting Classes and a Whopping 46 Subclasses in 'Baldur's Gate 3' In 'Baldur's Gate 3,' players can choose one or several classes and subclasses for their character, each providing different mechanics and abilities in combat. By Anthony Jones Aug. 2 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Larian Studios

Providing a wide net of choice, Baldur’s Gate 3 features 12 playable classes and 46 subclasses. Whether the animal-morphing Druid, stealthy Rouge, or spell-slinging Sorcerer, players can choose a play style that works them as an origin or created character. By leveling, these classes can bridge into subclasses, further diversifying a player’s approach to combat and the role-play aspect of dialogue interactions.

With so many classes and subclasses, it can be easy to get choice paralysis and spend more than an hour on the character creation screen if you're unprepared. To help you decide, here’s a list of each class and subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Source: Larian Studios

All ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ classes and subclasses:

Below we’ll list every class and subclass available on the launch day. Without any restrictions, you can choose whatever class to begin your journey. As a reminder, developer Larian Studios has a feature that lets you respec your core class if you don’t like it later.

Barbarian: A warrior boasting great strength and constitution. Subclasses: Berserker, Wildheart, and Wild Magic. Cleric: A holy champion that wields divine magic and has its primary stats based on wisdom, saving throws, and charisma. Subclasses: Knowledge, Life, Light, Nature, Tempest, Trickery, and War.

Druid: A wisdom-based priest that can adopt animal forms. Players can boost their intelligence and wisdom stats to further the shifter’s capabilities. Subclasses: Circle of the Land, Circle of the Moon, and Circle of Spores. Bard: Using the power of music, Bard has its primary stats spread across charisma and dexterity. Subclasses: Lore, Valour, and Swords.

Source: Larian Studios via Twitch

Fighter: Skilled in combat, the Fighter is a well-rounded class focused on strength, saving throws, and constitution — can use all armor, shields, and simple/martial weapons. Subclasses: Battle Master, Eldritch Knight, and Champion. Monk: Specialized in dexterity and wisdom, Monk is a fast attacker in pursuit of physical and spiritual perfection. Subclasses: Way of the Open Hand, Way of the Shadow, and Way of the Four Elements.

Paladin: A holy warrior bound by a sacred oath, Paladin is a strength and charisma-based class that can equip all armor, shields, and simple/martial weapons. Subclasses: Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, Oath of Vengeance, and Oathbreaker. Ranger: A dexterity-based warrior that uses its martial prowess and nature magic to engage with foes. Subclasses: Hunter, Beast Master, and Gloom Stalker.

Rogue: Designed around trickery and using stealth to defeat enemies, Rogue balances dexterity and intelligence to come out on top. Subclasses: Arcane Trickster, Assassin, and Thief. Sorcerer: A spellcaster that pulls its charisma-based magic from a gift or bloodline. Subclasses: Wild Magic, Draconic Bloodline, and Storm Sorcery.

Warlock: Wielding magic derived from a bargain with a dimensional entity, Warlock uses charisma to increase their abilities. Subclasses: Archfey, The Fiend, and The Great Old One. Wizard: A scholarly master of various magic that balances intelligence and wisdom. Subclasses: Abjuration, Conjuration, Divination, Enchantment, Evocation, Necromancy, Illusion, and Transmutation.