Home > Gaming > Elden Ring Source: FromSoftware 'Elden Ring' Players Will Unlock Rebirth After Defeating Queen Rennala — What Does It Do? 'Elden Ring' players will go toe-to-toe with Queen Rennala and unlock the Rebirth mechanic, but what does it do exactly? Here's what to know. By Anthony Jones Apr. 27 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

While scouring many points of interest, mini-dungeons, and taking on challenging bosses, Elden Ring players will map out their character stats by leveling up at Sites of Grace. These safe havens in The Lands Between will be crucial for amping up a character's strength or magical capabilities with weapons in combat scenarios.

Article continues below advertisement

Eventually, players will go head-to-head with Queen Rennala midway through the action RPG game at Raya Lucaria Academy, unlocking the Rebirth mechanic soon after her defeat. For those curious about what Rebirth does in Elden Ring, here's a rundown of how it works.

Source: FromSoftware

Article continues below advertisement

What does Rebirth do in 'Elden Ring'?

Upon defeating Rennala, she will drop a Great Rune that allows players to request a Rebirth. The item isn't equipable like other Great Runes, so it only serves the purpose of unlocking Rebirth. In Elden Ring, Rebirth is a feature that lets players reallocate their attribute points to how they were at the start of the game. It's a fresh reset for players wanting to spice up their build or tweak stats to become more proficient with certain weapons or spells.

To do this, interact with Rennala in Raya Lucaria Academy after the fight and select "Rebirth" to respec your character. The usual stat allocation menu will pop up, so be prepared to begin reassigning stats for every level. Once done, you will hit "Yes" to confirm the reset. Players can come back anytime to Rebirth their character, but the catch is that each request requires a Larval Tear.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FromSoftware

You must exchange a Larval Tear to respec with Rebirth in 'Elden Ring.'

A Larval Tear can be picked up from defeated enemies, found in remote locations, and purchased from vendors. For instance, players can find a Larval Tear hidden in the graveyard within the Village of the Albinaurics or purchase it from Pidia in the Three Sisters area for 3,000 Runes. Some Larval Tears are trickier to find than others, such as the one dropped by a Lion Guardian disguised as a Wandering Noble in Wildmill Village.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, you'll find dozens of Larval Tears in Elden Ring to try out different playstyles if you get bored, but you should always have a backup in case your build doesn't pan out.

Source: FromSoftware