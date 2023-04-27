Don't Play Elden Ring Without This Ultimate Strategy Guide
FromSoftware's Game of the Year-winning title Elden Ring brought more players into the world of Soulslike games than ever before, breaking sales records and winning numerous awards. Though the title was released at the start of 2022, players new and old are still flocking to it.
This is in no way a comprehensive guide to Elden Ring — but if you're just getting started on your journey in the Lands Between, the articles here will certainly help you get used to the title's unique gameplay style.
Getting Started
Since Elden Ring is an open-world title, your first few hours in the game will be crucial to shaping your play experience. In true FromSoftware fashion, you're thrown into the Lands Between without much guidance. Learning how to pick up the skills, like parrying and two-handing weapons, will be incredibly important to felling early enemies and leveling up your character.
Here's a breakdown of the skills you should master in your first few hours in Elden Ring.
Mastering 'Elden Ring'
Once you've poured about a dozen hours into the game, you'll probably feel more at home with the gameplay mechanics and battling enemies. When you feel comfortable with the basics, it's time to start venturing out and tackling the game's story! Along the way, of course, you'll want to upgrade your items and find new Spirit Summons to help you in battle. Here's a breakdown of some more helpful tips to help you on your journey.
- What to do once you've defeated Godrick the Grafted
- All Talisman Pouch locations
- All Sacred Tears locations
Tackling Bosses
Bosses are one of the most difficult parts of Elden Ring. No matter what level you're at, most of the bosses you come across are going to be incredibly difficult to face off against, and many will likely require multiple attempts before you're successful. But if you think you're ready to face off against Elden Ring's notoriously hard bosses, here are some things to keep in mind.
Some of the best weapons in 'Elden Ring.'
Elden Ring is unique because it truly lets the player build their character to fit their specific wants and needs — meaning that while there are a variety of incredible weapons available in the game, what one is best for you will depend entirely on your character's build. Here's a breakdown of some of the best in the game.
Elden Ring is very much a title that lets players explore the world however they like, meaning there's no "right" order to complete things in. Once you get the hang of the basics, the path you take will entirely be one of your own design. So feel free to tackle as many (or as few) bosses as you'd like.
Elden Ring is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.