Don't Play Elden Ring Without This Ultimate Strategy Guide Elevate your gaming experience with the ultimate Elden Ring strategy guide. Our guide is packed with expert tips and tricks to help you succeed in the game. By Sara Belcher Apr. 27 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

FromSoftware's Game of the Year-winning title Elden Ring brought more players into the world of Soulslike games than ever before, breaking sales records and winning numerous awards. Though the title was released at the start of 2022, players new and old are still flocking to it.

This is in no way a comprehensive guide to Elden Ring — but if you're just getting started on your journey in the Lands Between, the articles here will certainly help you get used to the title's unique gameplay style.

Getting Started

Since Elden Ring is an open-world title, your first few hours in the game will be crucial to shaping your play experience. In true FromSoftware fashion, you're thrown into the Lands Between without much guidance. Learning how to pick up the skills, like parrying and two-handing weapons, will be incredibly important to felling early enemies and leveling up your character. Here's a breakdown of the skills you should master in your first few hours in Elden Ring.

Mastering 'Elden Ring'

Once you've poured about a dozen hours into the game, you'll probably feel more at home with the gameplay mechanics and battling enemies. When you feel comfortable with the basics, it's time to start venturing out and tackling the game's story! Along the way, of course, you'll want to upgrade your items and find new Spirit Summons to help you in battle. Here's a breakdown of some more helpful tips to help you on your journey.

Tackling Bosses

Bosses are one of the most difficult parts of Elden Ring. No matter what level you're at, most of the bosses you come across are going to be incredibly difficult to face off against, and many will likely require multiple attempts before you're successful. But if you think you're ready to face off against Elden Ring's notoriously hard bosses, here are some things to keep in mind.

