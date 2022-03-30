Looking for an Edge in 'Elden Ring'? Here's Where to Find One of the Strongest Swords

Elden Ring allows players to wield a variety of weapons. Whether you want to hit enemies from afar with a crossbow, use a staff to generate magic abilities, or just give them a good melee combo with a blunt object, there's a wide variety of tools you can use to fill out your arsenal.

But a high-fantasy medieval experience wouldn't be complete without your choice of swords to wield. Elden Ring has plenty, ranging from two-handed greatswords to daggers to even katanas, just to name a few.