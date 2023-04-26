Looking for a Challenge in 'Elden Ring'? Here’s Where to Find Every Dragon
There are 12 dragon locations in 'Elden Ring,' and slaying these monstrous beasts will grant you heaps of powerful rewards. Here's where to find them.
The world of Elden Ring is an unforgiving one, with terrifying beasts scattered throughout the Lands Between. But if you’re looking for a real challenge, you’ll want to find every dragon location in Elden Ring, as these areas put you up against some of the hardest bosses in all of gaming.
If you’re trying to find all 12 dragons in Elden Ring, here’s where you’ll need to look.
All dragon locations in 'Elden Ring,' explained.
Dragons can be found throughout the Lands Between, but unless you know where to look, some can be difficult to find. To help you on your journey, here’s a rundown of all 12 dragon locations in Elden Ring. Keep in mind that most of these fights are optional and are designed for high-level players.
So if you're running into trouble with any of them, feel free to level up your character and come back when you've grown more powerful.
|Dragon
|Location
|Elder Dragon Greyoll
|This dragon can be found in Dragon’s Barrow adjacent to the Fort Faroth Site of Grace.
|Lichdragon Fortissax
|Head to Deeproot Depths, which is accessible via Nokron the Eternal City. To enter, you’ll need to defeat the deadly Twin Gargoyles. You’ll also want to follow Fia’s questline, which eventually leads you to the dragon.
|Flying Dragon Agheel
|This dragon is located in a swamp in Limgrave. Head north of the nearby Site of Grace to find the beast.
|Magma Wyrm Makar
|You’ll find Magma Wyrm Makar by heading north of Liurnia of The Lakes. This will take you to a cavern and eventually to the Ruin-Strewn Precipice where the dragon lives.
|Glintsone Dragon Smarag
|Travel to the Raya Lucaria Academy and head west. You’ll eventually find a lake that’s home to Glintsone Dragon Smarag.
|Decaying Ekzykes
|Head to the Caelid Highway South Site of Grace, then keep traveling south. Decaying Ekzykes can be found guarding a nearby road.
|Flying Dragon Greyll
|Travel to the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace. This dragon can be found guarding the bridge.
|Great Wyrm Theodorix
|This challenging beast can be found at the Albinauric Rise in the Mountaintops of the Giants.
|Borealis the Freezing Fog
|Head to the large frozen lake in the Mountaintops of the Giants.
|Glintstone Dragon Adula
|This dragon must be fought in two locations. The first is near Three Sisters in Liurnia of the Lakes. Then, they’ll travel to the Cathedral of Manus Celes.
|Ancient Dragon Lansseax
|This dragon must also be fought in two locations. Start the battle by encountering it near the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace, then finish it by the Sainted Hero’s Grave near Altus Plateau.
|Dragonlord Placidusax
|You’ll encounter this dragon in the Crumbling Farum Azula near the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace.