Looking for a Challenge in 'Elden Ring'? Here’s Where to Find Every Dragon

There are 12 dragon locations in 'Elden Ring,' and slaying these monstrous beasts will grant you heaps of powerful rewards. Here's where to find them.

The world of Elden Ring is an unforgiving one, with terrifying beasts scattered throughout the Lands Between. But if you’re looking for a real challenge, you’ll want to find every dragon location in Elden Ring, as these areas put you up against some of the hardest bosses in all of gaming.

If you’re trying to find all 12 dragons in Elden Ring, here’s where you’ll need to look.