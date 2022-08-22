Battling the Fire Giant in 'Elden Ring' Can Be Difficult — Is It Possible to Cheese the Battle?

In Elden Ring, players take control of a member of the Tarnished. Reintroduced to the mystical realm of the Lands Between, they must travel the world to defeat corrupted demigods and take their place as the new Elden Lord. This journey takes you across a vast and sprawling open world full of terrifying monsters and dangerous enemies.

While there's plenty to do in the Lands Between, going through the main story will eventually lead you to the Fire Giant.