You Can Build Giant Dad in 'Elden Ring' With These Substitutions

The lore behind Dark Souls games is long and complex — and since the original game was released in 2011, there's just as much meme lore around the franchise as new installments have been released.

Elden Ring, which is the most recent game released from developer FromSoftware, features a lot of similarities with the Dark Souls games, and while it hasn't been around for nearly as long, players are still creating their own non-canon lore.