Being a maidenless Tarnished navigating the Lands Between is no small feat — especially with the number of difficult bosses scattered across the land in the new FromSoftware video game Elden Ring. Even those who have never played a Dark Souls game found a love for the fantasy adventure co-created with Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin.

But even if you are a pro at the other games created by this notoriously challenging developer, you've probably been bested by a boss or two at times.