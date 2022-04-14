Let Me Solo Her Helps You Beat Malenia in 'Elden Ring'By Sara Belcher
Being a maidenless Tarnished navigating the Lands Between is no small feat — especially with the number of difficult bosses scattered across the land in the new FromSoftware video game Elden Ring. Even those who have never played a Dark Souls game found a love for the fantasy adventure co-created with Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin.
But even if you are a pro at the other games created by this notoriously challenging developer, you've probably been bested by a boss or two at times.
Thankfully, Elden Ring features the ability to play with friends, letting you battle against difficult enemies together so even newbies have a chance at completing the game.
This is where the notorious player, known only as "Let me solo her," comes in. Armed with nothing but a jar on his head, this player promises to help others defeat one of the most difficult bosses in the game: Malenia, Blade of Miquella.
Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is known for her extremely difficult attacks.
While Malenia may be an optional boss for those who are just looking to navigate their way to the end of this game, there are countless memes online of Elden Ring players preparing themselves for their first battle against this boss, only to be killed within the first five seconds of the fight.
"Heed my words. I am Malenia, Blade of Miquella. And I have never known defeat," she says as she dons her helmet in the cutscene before the boss battle begins.
But if the memes circulating the internet are any evidence, it's clear this powerful boss will show no mercy, barely giving players a chance to prepare before she strikes them down with a powerful blow.
While she's not necessarily impossible to defeat, she has continuously given players a run for their money (or should we say runes), humbling many.
You could call your friends in to help you out in your next battle against Malenia — or, you could summon "Let me solo her."
An 'Elden Ring' player known as "Let me solo her" has continuously helped people beat Malenia.
In a viral post on Reddit, an Elden Ring player advertised himself as someone who can help you defeat Malenia. While there are plenty of other strangers who are more than willing to help you best this boss, what makes this one interesting is that he goes into battle with no armor, only a pot on his head and a pair of dual blades.
"If you've been playing Elden Ring and have tried to fight Malenia on PC, you might've crossed paths with a summon called 'Let me solo her,'" the user shares. "I've been helping countless tarnished in their quest to defeat Malenia by going butt naked except for a jar on my head. Please enjoy this video of me soloing Malenia as a 3rd summon. My sign will be down for desperate Tarnished as always."
If you watch the video, it's clear whoever this player is knows exactly what they're doing.
Other Elden Ring players have also taken to Reddit to share their experiences with this famed player.
"The man took no damage except from some rot on the flower attack. He was flawless and put all my attempts to shame. I definitely didn't kill Malenia, but either way, she is dead," one user shared in a post, not knowing that Let me solo her was also on Reddit.
If you're still struggling to take down Malenia, consider bringing Let me solo her to your game to help.