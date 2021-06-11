The Long-Awaited 'Elden Ring' Game Is Almost Here, and Fans Are Excited

The Long-Awaited 'Elden Ring' Game Is Almost Here, and Fans Are ExcitedBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 11 2021, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
A video game so legendary it's been about four years in the making, Elden Ring has been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2019. While fans of George R.R. Martin have been hoping the fantasy author was busy writing another book, it appears he's set time aside to collaborate with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Elden Ring video game.
When was 'Elden Ring' first announced?
The first announcement about Elden Ring was made at the Microsoft Xbox conference E3 in 2019, according to IGN. It was also announced that A Song of Ice and Fire (also known as Game of Thrones) author George R.R. Martin had collaborated with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the president of FromSoftware games, to craft an entirely new world for this project. The Xbox website revealed that production for the game went into development in early 2017.
Is there an 'Elden Ring' official gameplay trailer?
For fans who have been waiting many years to see the fruits of George and Hidetaka's labor, you're in luck! After years of radio silence, fans have heavily speculated about plot details and gameplay. Now, that information has finally been made available to the public.
Summer Game Fest, which arrives just a week ahead of E3 2021, released the first official gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. It wouldn't be a stretch to say more information is likely on its way for E3.
What is the 'Elden Ring' plot and release date?
Elden Ring is a single-player action role-playing game available for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The plot was released on the Elden Ring official website the same day as the trailer dropped to Summer Game Fest, thanks to publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment.
The plot reads as follows: "The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered."
"Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord.”
Don't worry, fans — the wait for Elden Ring is almost over. The gameplay trailer included that the game would be available beginning Jan. 21, 2022, giving fans a release date to look forward to at long last. The game is currently available for pre-order as of June 10, 2021, so don't forget to purchase your copy in advance.