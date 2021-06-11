The Long-Awaited 'Elden Ring' Game Is Almost Here, and Fans Are Excited

For fans who have been waiting many years to see the fruits of George and Hidetaka's labor, you're in luck! After years of radio silence, fans have heavily speculated about plot details and gameplay. Now, that information has finally been made available to the public.

Summer Game Fest, which arrives just a week ahead of E3 2021, released the first official gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. It wouldn't be a stretch to say more information is likely on its way for E3.