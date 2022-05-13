"Aspects of the Crucible: Horns" Is a Strong Incantation in 'Elden Ring' — Here's How to Get It

Part of the Aspects of the Crucible set, the Horns create a giant horn on the caster's shoulder with which they charge and deal heavy physical damage to their foes. The Horns also receive a damage bonus depending on how many pieces of Crucible armor you have equipped.

Many incantations can be obtained through exploration or from purchasing them from NPCs. Some require that you defeat powerful boss enemies to obtain them. That's where the Horns fall.