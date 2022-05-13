"Aspects of the Crucible: Horns" Is a Strong Incantation in 'Elden Ring' — Here's How to Get It

"Aspects of the Crucible: Horns" Is a Strong Incantation in 'Elden Ring' — Here's How to Get ItBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 13 2022, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
If you've hopped on the Elden Ring hype train in the past few months, then chances are that you've dedicated the vast majority of your waking hours to the game. Since its release in February 2022, the game has received critical acclaim and achieved incredible sales. Many critics have praised the game for its vast and detailed open world, its unique fantasy setting, and its evolution of the Souls genre that director Hidetaka Miyazaki is known for.
To survive in a game like Elden Ring, you'll want access to the best weapons, armor, and incantations you can find. One particularly strong incantation is the "Aspects of the Crucible: Horns" spell. Here's how to obtain it.
Here's how to get the "Aspect of the Crucible: Horns" in 'Elden Ring.'
Elden Ring is an open-world action RPG that takes place in the fantasy realm of the Lands Between. Players assume the role of a Tarnished, a faction of people who were exiled from the realm after the titular Elden Ring was shattered. The ring's powerful shards were scattered among corrupted demigods who inhabit the land. Your goal as one of the Tarnished is to find all the pieces of the Elden Ring and restore it to become the new Elden Lord.
The world of Elden Ring offers plenty of options for players to customize their Tarnished. For players who like to use magic, you can find all sorts of incantations throughout the Lands Between. These spells can have different effects, from restoring your health to dealing heavy damage to your opponents. One such incantation is the Aspect of the Crucible: Horns.
Part of the Aspects of the Crucible set, the Horns create a giant horn on the caster's shoulder with which they charge and deal heavy physical damage to their foes. The Horns also receive a damage bonus depending on how many pieces of Crucible armor you have equipped.
Many incantations can be obtained through exploration or from purchasing them from NPCs. Some require that you defeat powerful boss enemies to obtain them. That's where the Horns fall.
Aspects of the Crucible: Horns can only be obtained by defeating the Crucible Knight located in Stormveil Castle. This powerful boss enemy can be found in the field as an optional fight. If you can best this enemy, they will drop the Horns for you. You can also fight a Crucible Knight in the Stormhill Evergaol to obtain the Aspects of the Crucible: Tail incantation. As the name suggests, this spell conjures a large tail to deal two sweeping attacks.
Certain items in Elden Ring can be used in tandem with each other to augment their effects. Having more Crucible armor equipped can greatly increase the effectiveness of Aspects of the Crucible incantations like the Horns and the Tail. Mastering sets like these can make all the difference in surviving the Lands Between.
Elden Ring is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.