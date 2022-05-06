There Are 10 Different Sacred Tears in 'Elden Ring' — Here's Where to Find Them

There are a variety of items that you can find to help you on your playthrough of Elden Ring. Even though the game is incredibly difficult, as you find more ways to upgrade your character and your abilities, you'll find that you're able to take down even some of the toughest bosses easier.

One of the items that will help you on your journey is the Sacred Tear. Here's where to find all of the Sacred Tears in the game (and what they're used for).