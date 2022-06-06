The Fire Giant Is a Legendary Boss Fight in 'Elden Ring' — Here Are Some Tips on How to Beat It

In Elden Ring, players assume the role of one of the Tarnished, a faction of people banished from the Lands Between after the titular Elden Ring was shattered. Upon returning to the realm, the Tarnished must face off against demigods corrupted by shards of the Ring. Their ultimate goal is to restore the Elden Ring to its former glory and become the new Elden Lord.

This is no easy task, as the Lands Between is teeming with monsters, giants, and other horrors that stand in your way.