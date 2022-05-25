Logo
elden ring
Source: FromSoftware

Be Careful Not to Miss This Talisman Pouch in 'Elden Ring'

May 25 2022, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

It's no secret that talismans are one of the most useful items for players in Elden Ring, granting players additional abilities like increasing the damage on jump attacks, rewarding more runes when defeating an enemy, or even restoring your HP slowly without using up your Flasks of Crimson Tears. In a lot of instances having the right talisman equipped can be the difference between winning or losing an important boss battle.

At the start of Elden Ring, every player has one talisman slot they can fill with a talisman of their choice, granting them additional abilities and skills to make their playthrough easier. But is there a way to get more slots, thus allowing you to create an even more powerful character?

Here's how to get more talisman slots in Elden Ring.

Margit the Fell Omen in 'Elden Ring'
Source: FromSoftware

Margit the Fell Omen in 'Elden Ring'

How to unlock more talisman slots in 'Elden Ring.'

While you only start the game with one, if you search hard enough you can unlock up to three more slots for your character — but be warned, it's no easy task.

There are three talisman pouches located in the game at various stages, and to obtain all of them you'll need to come very close to beating the game. But be careful: Your ability to get one of the pouches will disappear if you advance too far before obtaining it.

The first is obtained by beating Margit the Fell Omen — a boss who is notoriously difficult to defeat, despite challenging players pretty early on in their journey through the Lands Between. This boss fight is located in Stormhill on your way to Stormveil Castle.

To get the second one, you'll have to obtain two Great Runes. You'll get the first after defeating Godrick the Grafted, but before beating Godfrey the First Elden Lord, you'll have to also defeat one of the following bosses:

  • Malenia, Blade of Miquella
  • Mohg, Lord of Blood
  • Morgott, the Omen King
  • Rennala Queen of the Full Moon
  • Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
  • Starscourge Radahn

Beating any one of these bosses before taking on Godfrey will grant you your second Great Rune. These two Great Runes can then be traded for another talisman pouch by talking to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Finally, you can obtain the third and last talisman pouch by defeating Godfrey the First Elden Lord. Players can only go up against this powerful boss once they've completed the Crumbling Farum Azula Legacy Dungeon; he can be found in Leyndell, the Ashen Capital. This is another required boss if you hope to complete the game, so you'll likely obtain this talisman pouch anyway as you play.

While all of these are kind of difficult to get, players can make these battles easier by tackling difficult bosses in multiplayer mode or taking advantage of the different ashes you can summon in the game. Farming runes is another way to level up quickly, which will help you become more powerful and make some of these boss battles easier.

Elden Ring is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

