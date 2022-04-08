Become a Pro at Parrying Foes in 'Elden Ring' With These Tips

If you've played other games from FromSoftware, then you'll be pleased to know that parrying is very similar to this developer's other titles, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. That being said, the shield you have equipped needs to be imbued with the ability to parry, so if you change your shield's ability with Ashes of War, then you won't be able to parry successfully.

You can only parry blows from a melee attack, and spells and arrows cannot be parried.