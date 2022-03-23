Once You've Mastered 'Elden Ring,' Try Out Any of These Other Games

FromSoftware's newest title Elden Ring has captivated an entirely new audience of players. Since its release, it's sold more than 12 million copies, sparking a new franchise that the developer has stated it plans to expand beyond the single video game title.

But if you've already conquered all that Elden Ring has to offer (or don't have the patience to find all six of its endings), here are some other games like it you'll want to dive into next.