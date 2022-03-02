Two-Handed Weapon Attacks Deal More Damage in 'Elden Ring'

Before we get into why you may want to use two hands to strike with a weapon, it's important to note that you should test this out on easy foes before diving into a boss battle without a shield.

You don't have to use two hands to wield most of the game's weapons, but doing so will help you deal more damage when battling. Two-handing a weapon will reportedly deal about 30 percent more damage with each blow; depending on the enemy, this can be a crucial move.