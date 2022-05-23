A Breakdown of the Soft Stat Caps in 'Elden Ring'

Building your character in Elden Ring is more detailed than most video games allow, letting you not only fully customize their facial features and hair coloring, but also their different attributes.

Every Elden Ring character allows you to change your vigor, mind, strength, dexterity, arcane, faith, endurance, and intelligence using runes, leveling them up to make the game a bit easier with each level. But all of these stats, unfortunately, have soft caps at certain levels.