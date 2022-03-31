To Build a Powerful Mage in 'Elden Ring,' You'll Need the Best Staff in the Game

Before we dive into which staff is the best for you to use, it's important to understand what stats make up a good weapon for you to use.

For starters, your Intelligence and Faith stats both hit a cap at 80; while you can technically advance them further, there's no benefit to doing so, as the runes you'll spend to advance those skills would be better put to use in other areas of your character's build. Intelligence is the main stat used for spellcasting, though your Faith shouldn't be ignored.